Wellness encompasses everything that plays a role in your physical, mental, and emotional health. The mind-body connection is real and what affects one absolutely affects the other. In fact, I spend just as much time consulting my patients in my telehealth functional medicine clinic on the emotional side of wellness as I do on food and supplements. While those are important, they aren’t the end all be all of your health journeys.

So what does wellness really look like? Here's a second installment of all the ways I think wellness can show up in your life. (If you missed part one, head here!)