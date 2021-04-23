6 Ways To Update Your Well-Being Routine That Have Nothing To Do With Diet Or Exercise

Wellness is so much more than just the foods you eat, the foods you don’t eat, or the exercises you do. What are you serving your head and your heart?

As a leading functional medicine practitioner who consults people around the world, I see firsthand the impact that stress, toxic relationships, or a lack of healthy boundaries can have on one’s health. These topics are also something I am exploring in my new podcast The Art of Being Well.

In my years of clinical experience I have learned there is more than just a science to wellness, there is an art, as well. Now, I see wellness in a whole new light—here are some ways I've learned to redefine the concept: