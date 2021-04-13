Daydreaming and doodling are often misconceived as distracted ways of thinking, but in reality, letting our minds wander is incredibly powerful.

In my latest book Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess, I explain that when we daydream, we essentially reboot our minds. These moments give your brain a rest and allow it to heal, which increases clarity of thought and organizes neural networks.

Alpha activity is increased and balanced to create an optimal state of relaxation and alertness. This allows us to bridge the divide between the conscious and nonconscious mind, which, in turn puts you in a state of peacefulness, readiness, and meditation.

In turn delta activity also increases, which helps to bring up repressed thoughts. Thinker moments also increase beta activity, which is important for processing information, staying alert, focused, and attentive, and for working through something challenging.

This balanced energy increases blood flow to the brain and allows it to function more efficiently.

On the flip-side, not allowing the mind to daydream or rest can reduce blood flow by up to 80% in the front of the brain, which can dramatically affect cognitive fluency and efficient associative thinking. Cumulatively, this can lead to unprocessed thoughts and nightmares, affecting your overall quality of sleep, performance, and mental health.