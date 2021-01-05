How To Heal Your Relationship With The Past & Support Your Future

Most of us have felt out of control this year, particularly with our time. Somehow, the days seemed to both slow down and speed up at the same time.

More than 80% of participants in a U.K. study said social distancing altered their perception of time in some way. Professor Adrian Bardon explains, in an interview with Vox, that repetitive, obsessive, negative thoughts can make time feel like it's crawling. Because we are also having to juggle so many changes and adapt to a new normal, it can feel like nothing is being accomplished.

The pandemic isn't the only moment where we lack control of our time, though. When we leap into tasks just for the sake of finishing them, it can lead to a scarcity mindset. Whether it’s time for sleep, fun, the people we love, or even a breath, modern living seems to strip us of time.

On top of that, most of us who are familiar with mindfulness strive to "be present." The concept involves being fully aware and participating in what's happening at the moment—whether good, bad, or neutral—from the company you keep, to your breath, to every action and sensation you are experiencing.

While being aware of the present is supportive of healthy functioning, focusing solely on the present robs us of the past and the future. Being mindfully present isn’t a cure-all. Our relationship with time is a lot more complicated than that. For optimum mental fitness, we need to master our past, present, and future.