“When you're looking at very wide skies, peripheral vision, it actually activates the parasympathetic nervous system,” Kotler notes. On the other hand, tunnel vision is associated with the flight-or-fight response—your pupils dilate in response to adrenaline, so more light can enter the eye for you to see the “threat” better, which is why you might zero in on the task at-hand.

“When you have the opposite with peripheral vision, that actually speeds up neural processing and enhances creativity,” Kotler explains. One study even recounted that when participants were engaged in thought, they tended to fixate on an “empty portion of the visual field,” like a blank wall or at the sky out the window. And it wasn’t that these participants were simply zoning out: By choosing to look at wide, blank spaces, they reduced the cognitive load on their minds and were then able to effectively problem-solve.

Perhaps that’s why offices designed with open spaces and natural elements (like gardens) have been shown to alleviate stress and promote collaboration. Of course, you may not have access to an open office space as many remain working from home—in that case, take Kotler’s advice and spend some time peering into a wide landscape. “When I'm stuck creatively, I’ll always go hike with my dogs into the back country for half an hour, and then come back to the problem,” he shares. You might think taking time out of your busy day would reduce productivity, but trust that you’ll likely fare better in the long-run.