This study, conducted by a team of researchers in Korea, aimed to look at nightmares specifically within elderly populations. They had 2,940 participants with an average age of 63 fill out questionnaires about nightmares, as well as sleep quality, stress, and depression.

In the sample of elderly folks over 50 years old, 2.7% reported experiencing nightmares. In the group over 70, that percentage jumped up to 6.3%, which the study authors call "significantly higher." And on top of that, those who experienced nightmares had "significantly more sleep problems, higher suicidal ideation, depression and stress compared to the non-nightmare group," the research notes.

Additional research also indicates insomnia becomes more prevalent with age, too, highlighting the importance of sleep hygiene for older populations in particular.