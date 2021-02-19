I'm A Forest Bathing Researcher & Here's How To Boost The Health Benefits Of Your Next Walk

If you are able to walk safely in a forest at night, a whole host of different experiences will greet your senses, and stargazing is one of the most remarkable of them.

As it waxes and wanes through the month, the moon reminds us of the rhythms of nature, while the stars give us a sense of perspective.

According to researchers from the University of California, Irvine, feeling a sense of awe takes our minds off our personal problems and promotes an increase in cooperation and connection with others.

Lie down on a mat or in a hammock and scan the sky for shooting stars. If it is a cold night, take a cosy blanket to keep you feeling comfortable and relaxed.

