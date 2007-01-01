Forest bathing researcher

Yoshifumi Miyazaki, Prof, PhD is a researcher and author specializing in shinrin-yoku, “forest bathing.”

Born in Kobe in 1954, he earned his master’s degree from the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology and his doctorate in medicine from the Tokyo Medical and Dental University. In 1990, he began scientific experiments on shinrin-yoku on the island of Yakushima. In 1988, he joined the governmental Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute. Since 2007, has been a professor at Chiba University’s Center for Environment, Health and Field Sciences.

In 2018 he published Shinrin-yoku: The Japanese Way of Forest Bathing for Health and Relaxation.