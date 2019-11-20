As a functional medicine practitioner, I see people at various stages of this spectrum and their consequent symptoms. In fact, I see this so often that it prompted me to do a full deep-dive on inflammation and its effects in my book, The Inflammation Spectrum. But it ultimately boils down to this—when inflammation is out of control, it creates a cascade of pro-inflammatory cytokines and molecules, including tumor necrosis factor (TNF-a), Interleukin-1beta (IL-1b), Interleukin-6 (IL-6), and nuclear factor kappa B (NF-kB) that continue to build up and linger in our body.

If you are concerned about inflammation, you should talk to your doctor about running some labs. Looking at your CRP levels is the most common way to determine your overall inflammation levels. This is because, TNF-a, increases C-reactive protein (CRP) in your blood. The functional range for this is less than 1mg/L.