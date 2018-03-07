13 Really Good Reasons To Start Meditating Every Day

Different forms of meditation have been used for thousands of years as a spiritual practice to create inner peace. But today, meditation is just as much scientific and secular as it is spiritual, with loads of exciting studies revealing exactly what meditation can do for our health and well-being.

The truth is this: We can eat the healthiest foods, exercise regularly, and avoid chemicals in our household cleaning products and cosmetics, but if we're not caring for our mind—we won't be optimally healthy. Stress is the sugar of the soul; it will wreck your health from the inside out.

It's for this reason that I regularly use different meditation techniques for my patients at my functional medicine center. Just like with your fitness goals, you have to be consistent with your meditation practice to grow that mindfulness muscle! Start with just a few minutes twice a day. Here are the compelling reasons to give meditation a try: