If a lifetime with depression is the reality the patient is facing, then going on Amazon binges is just one of many strategies for coping with it that they could employ. It’s probably not the ideal one, but this isn’t an ideal reality. Shopping has obviously “worked” for them in some way. Maybe waiting for a package to arrive kept them going when thoughts of suicide were especially pronounced. Perhaps heading to the outlet mall gave them a reason to push through depressive fatigue and get out of the house. Choosing to go shopping, under this framework, is neither inherently good nor bad: It’s a decision that has a logic behind it, and that comes with benefits as well as costs. As a therapeutic technique, DBT opposes perfectionism: No coping strategy is inherently bad. It makes sense in certain situations, and it might increase or decrease the odds of a person’s life getting better. We can choose to change if a coping mechanism no longer works, but we don’t have to in order to become morally redeemed people.