When speaking to supermodel and body image activist Ashley Graham on her Pretty Big Deal podcast yesterday, Demi Lovato revealed her recovery from an eating disorder actually wasn’t a recovery at all.

The 27-year-old singer has spoken publicly about her battle with bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, and bulimia. And while she “thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder... it actually was just completely falling into it.”

Bulimia is an emotional disorder involving body dysmorphia, which leads to periods of overeating followed by purging or excessive and unhealthy fasting. The compulsion to control weight gain can take other less obvious forms, though, which is what Lovato experienced.

“There were days when I lived at the gym—I would take business meetings at the gym on my breaks from my workouts,” she told Graham in the interview. “I’d be gross, but at least I didn’t have to leave and shower. I could go right back into my workout.”

While the symptoms of exercise addiction are less obvious than bulimia, and might even be viewed as healthy by outsiders, the psychological and physical toll it takes can be just as damaging.

“I’d eat a meal, go workout, eat a meal, go workout,” Lovato recalled. “And...that’s just not happiness to me, that’s not freedom.”