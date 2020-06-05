Running is a beneficial and free source of physical fitness, but it’s also a great way to take care of mental health. While a full marathon may be the ultimate goal for seasoned runners, a 5K is a good place for beginners to start.

The term 5K stands for five kilometers, which equals 3.1 miles. Of all the organized long-distance races, 5Ks are typically the shortest. To help novice runners on their journey, mbg gathered tips and a running plan from a few experts in the sport.

There are many things to consider when it comes to running, like how to start, when to start, and how to practice safety while running.