Trying to work out when you’re gassy and bloated is unpleasant, to say the least. While the physical symptoms of an upset stomach can make it painful to exercise, is something deeper going on? We dug into the research and consulted gastroenterologists to find out how the gut microbiome interferes with fitness performance.

A healthy gut microbiome not only promotes healthy digestion and regularity, “it also contributes to your metabolism, balances hormones, strengthens the immune system, and helps keep your mind sharp and mood optimistic,” gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, writes for mbg.

In other words, the gut is responsible for for more bodily functions than it may seem, and the effects extend to physical fitness.