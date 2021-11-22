 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
A 7-Minute Full-Body Mini Band Workout You Can Do Anywhere

A 7-Minute Full-Body Mini Band Workout You Can Do Anywhere

Janeil Mason, M.S.
Fitness Instructor By Janeil Mason, M.S.
Fitness Instructor
Janeil Mason is an NYC based personal trainer and creator of her signature dance cardio class Fit and Lit.
jump squat

Image by Andreas von Scheele

November 22, 2021 — 11:01 AM

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Janeil Mason.

Have you ever used a mini band in your workouts? I love this piece of workout gear because it adds an extra challenge to any bodyweight routine. And unlike bulkier equipment, a mini band is so easy to transport just about anywhere. Plus, this seemingly simple resistance loop is so versatile—taking bodyweight exercises for your back, legs, core, etc., to the next level.

I put together this seven-minute full-body workout you can do anytime, anywhere. After a quick warm-up, we'll go through five different moves, targeting various muscle groups in your body. If you want an extra challenge, feel free to repeat the routine one more time. Just grab a light or medium mini band, and you'll be good to go!

Your 4-week challenge: As the holiday season is upon us, it can be challenging to keep up with a consistent movement regimen. This month, I'm sharing four different routines you can do from home or while traveling—each one is quick, efficient, and also fun. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can, but aim for at least two to three times a week.

Workout Summary

  • Time: 7 minutes
  • Equipment: Mini band
  • Instructions: Move from one exercise to the next, as instructed. Repeat the routine one more time all the way through if you'd like a longer workout.
Advertisement

Lateral Walk

lateral walk

Image by mbg creative

  1. Begin on the right side of your mat, and place the mini band just above your ankles. Start with your feet hip-width apart; come into a half-squat position.
  2. Take one big step to the left with your left foot, then take a small step to the left with your right foot. Be sure to keep your knees from caving in.
  3. Continue until you reach the other side of your mat, then reverse the movement and return to start.
  4. Repeat for 60 seconds.

Tap Backs

tap backs

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start in a standing position, with the mini band wrapped just above your ankles.
  2. Shift your weight into your left foot, then take a diagonal step back with your right foot.
  3. Continue for 30 seconds, then switch sides and repeat.

Lying Single-Leg Extension

lying single-leg extension

Image by mbg creative

  1. Place the mini band around the soles of your feet. Lie down on your mat.
  2. Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the ground, resting your head in your hands. Bring your legs into a tabletop position.
  3. Keeping your upper body lifted, press your right leg out straight. Bring it back to start and repeat on the left side. Engage your core to keep your body stable.
  4. Continue alternating for 60 seconds.

Plank + Knee-To-Elbow

plank with knee to elbow

Image by mbg creative

  1. Place the mini band above your knees, and come into a high plank position.
  2. Lift your left leg, and bring your knee toward your right elbow. Return to start, and repeat on the opposite side. Engage your obliques to propel the movement.
  3. Continue alternating for 45 seconds.

Progressive Squat Jump

progressive squat jump

Image by mbg creative

  1. Bring the mini band right above your ankles.
  2. Lower down into a squat position and hold.
  3. Complete 1 jump squat, then come back to that starting position. Next, complete 2 squat jumps before coming back to start.
  4. Continue until you reach 5 squat jumps.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Janeil Mason, M.S.
Janeil Mason, M.S. Fitness Instructor
Janeil Mason is an NYC based personal trainer and creator of her signature dance cardio class Fit and Lit! She is known for her fun, high energy fitness experiences and her mantra,...

More On This Topic

Motivation

The One Piece Of Gear That Will Make Or Break Your Run + Our Top Picks

Kristine Thomason
The One Piece Of Gear That Will Make Or Break Your Run + Our Top Picks
Routines

This Fun 9-Minute Cardio Workout Is Literally A Dance Party In Your Living Room

Janeil Mason, M.S.
This Fun 9-Minute Cardio Workout Is Literally A Dance Party In Your Living Room
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Beauty

This Natural Toothpaste Gives My Mouth The Deepest Clean I've Ever Felt

Alexandra Engler
This Natural Toothpaste Gives My Mouth The Deepest Clean I've Ever Felt
Integrative Health

What This Functional MD Says To Eat (& Avoid) For Deep Sleep

Mark Hyman, M.D.
What This Functional MD Says To Eat (& Avoid) For Deep Sleep
Integrative Health

I'm An RD & These Are The 2 Nonnegotiable Gut-Healthy Supplements I Take Daily*

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
I'm An RD & These Are The 2 Nonnegotiable Gut-Healthy Supplements I Take Daily*
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

3 Conflict Patterns That Can Wreck Relationships, From A Couples' Therapist

Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT
3 Conflict Patterns That Can Wreck Relationships, From A Couples' Therapist
Personal Growth

Only 5% Of People Have This Personality Type — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan
Only 5% Of People Have This Personality Type — Are You One Of Them?
Integrative Health

Do Sun Lamps & Light Boxes Actually Do Anything? What Experts Say

Emma Loewe
Do Sun Lamps & Light Boxes Actually Do Anything? What Experts Say
Integrative Health

Science Just Revealed Yet Another Reason To Get More Vitamin D

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Science Just Revealed Yet Another Reason To Get More Vitamin D
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Esthetician & Lymph Specialist: These Are 3 Things I Do Every Day

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Holistic Esthetician & Lymph Specialist: These Are 3 Things I Do Every Day
Spirituality

The Zodiac's Most Thrill-Seeking Sign—And The Secret To Winning Them Over

Sarah Regan
The Zodiac's Most Thrill-Seeking Sign—And The Secret To Winning Them Over
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mini-band-workout

Your article and new folder have been saved!