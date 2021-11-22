A 7-Minute Full-Body Mini Band Workout You Can Do Anywhere
Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Janeil Mason.
Have you ever used a mini band in your workouts? I love this piece of workout gear because it adds an extra challenge to any bodyweight routine. And unlike bulkier equipment, a mini band is so easy to transport just about anywhere. Plus, this seemingly simple resistance loop is so versatile—taking bodyweight exercises for your back, legs, core, etc., to the next level.
I put together this seven-minute full-body workout you can do anytime, anywhere. After a quick warm-up, we'll go through five different moves, targeting various muscle groups in your body. If you want an extra challenge, feel free to repeat the routine one more time. Just grab a light or medium mini band, and you'll be good to go!
Your 4-week challenge: As the holiday season is upon us, it can be challenging to keep up with a consistent movement regimen. This month, I'm sharing four different routines you can do from home or while traveling—each one is quick, efficient, and also fun. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can, but aim for at least two to three times a week.
Workout Summary
- Time: 7 minutes
- Equipment: Mini band
- Instructions: Move from one exercise to the next, as instructed. Repeat the routine one more time all the way through if you'd like a longer workout.
Lateral Walk
- Begin on the right side of your mat, and place the mini band just above your ankles. Start with your feet hip-width apart; come into a half-squat position.
- Take one big step to the left with your left foot, then take a small step to the left with your right foot. Be sure to keep your knees from caving in.
- Continue until you reach the other side of your mat, then reverse the movement and return to start.
- Repeat for 60 seconds.
Tap Backs
- Start in a standing position, with the mini band wrapped just above your ankles.
- Shift your weight into your left foot, then take a diagonal step back with your right foot.
- Continue for 30 seconds, then switch sides and repeat.
Lying Single-Leg Extension
- Place the mini band around the soles of your feet. Lie down on your mat.
- Lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the ground, resting your head in your hands. Bring your legs into a tabletop position.
- Keeping your upper body lifted, press your right leg out straight. Bring it back to start and repeat on the left side. Engage your core to keep your body stable.
- Continue alternating for 60 seconds.
Plank + Knee-To-Elbow
- Place the mini band above your knees, and come into a high plank position.
- Lift your left leg, and bring your knee toward your right elbow. Return to start, and repeat on the opposite side. Engage your obliques to propel the movement.
- Continue alternating for 45 seconds.
Progressive Squat Jump
- Bring the mini band right above your ankles.
- Lower down into a squat position and hold.
- Complete 1 jump squat, then come back to that starting position. Next, complete 2 squat jumps before coming back to start.
- Continue until you reach 5 squat jumps.
