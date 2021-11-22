Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Janeil Mason.

Have you ever used a mini band in your workouts? I love this piece of workout gear because it adds an extra challenge to any bodyweight routine. And unlike bulkier equipment, a mini band is so easy to transport just about anywhere. Plus, this seemingly simple resistance loop is so versatile—taking bodyweight exercises for your back, legs, core, etc., to the next level.

I put together this seven-minute full-body workout you can do anytime, anywhere. After a quick warm-up, we'll go through five different moves, targeting various muscle groups in your body. If you want an extra challenge, feel free to repeat the routine one more time. Just grab a light or medium mini band, and you'll be good to go!

Your 4-week challenge: As the holiday season is upon us, it can be challenging to keep up with a consistent movement regimen. This month, I'm sharing four different routines you can do from home or while traveling—each one is quick, efficient, and also fun. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can, but aim for at least two to three times a week.