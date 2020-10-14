The Best Type Of Shoes To Wear (Or Not Wear) During At-Home Workouts

Working out from home has its perks. Getting to the “gym” (aka the yoga mat in your living room) two minutes before the class starts, scheduling and rescheduling on your own accord, and, of course, going barefoot without shame...or fear of plantar warts.

As freeing as it is to go barefoot while exercising at home, are there ever circumstances where shoes are necessary? To make sure we’re properly supporting our feet, mbg reached out to a few personal trainers. Here’s what they recommend when it comes to at-home workout footwear.