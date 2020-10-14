mindbodygreen

The Best Type Of Shoes To Wear (Or Not Wear) During At-Home Workouts

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
October 14, 2020 — 1:44 AM

October 14, 2020 — 1:44 AM

Working out from home has its perks. Getting to the “gym” (aka the yoga mat in your living room) two minutes before the class starts, scheduling and rescheduling on your own accord, and, of course, going barefoot without shame...or fear of plantar warts

As freeing as it is to go barefoot while exercising at home, are there ever circumstances where shoes are necessary? To make sure we’re properly supporting our feet, mbg reached out to a few personal trainers. Here’s what they recommend when it comes to at-home workout footwear. 

Exercises that benefit from shoes.

Family medicine physician and certified personal trainer, Michele Reed, D.O. recommends wearing athletic training shoes to provide support and/or protection for the feet during exercises that involve jumping or other high-impact movements. "If you will be doing any type of cross directional movements these will give you the best fit," she says. At-home exercises that benefit from sneakers include: 

In most cases, it's totally fine to weight train without shoes, because it doesn’t involve high-impact pounding. That said, “you always run the risk of dropping a weight on your feet which doesn’t feel good,” personal trainer Todd McCullough, ACE-CPT, E-RYT tells mbg. If you’re not comfortable lifting weights or you’re lifting a heavy weight, it may be a good idea to wear close-toed shoes. 

Other reasons you may want shoes. 

Aside from the type of workout, certain injuries or sensitive spots may call for wearing supportive shoes. For example, injuries like turf toe (a sprain in the main joint of the big toe), twisted ankles, or knee injuries, may warrant sneakers. “A shoe will help lessen the pain and allow you to still crush a workout,” McCullough says. 

Many at-home workouts incorporate plyometrics, or jump training, to get the heart rate up. While that targeted effect is beneficial, the impact can be harmful for people with tendonitis in the knee—but wearing shoes can help, he explains. 

Exercises that are fine barefoot.

Most workouts actually benefit from the barefoot approach. In fact, Reed says "when going barefoot it helps to strengthen your muscles of the feet," since the force of your movement isn't absorbed by your sneakers. Strengthening the feet then increases the strength of the core, hips, and legs, as the body becomes more aware of its changing positions and activates surrounding muscles to help stabilize the body, she explains. At-home exercises that work without sneakers include: 

To make sure your feet are still getting the support they need without shoes, Reed says "your feet should be dry and without socks." Slipping all over the place? Personal trainer Jason Williams, NASM-CPT says grippy socks will do the trick.

Why does it matter?

Improperly supporting your feet can lead to injuries, like strains, sprains, blisters, tendonitis, and plantar fasciitis to name a few, Reed says. If you've developed any of those injuries from neglecting your feet in the past, consider buying a supportive new pair of sneakers and using them when appropriate. These juicy foot and ankle stretches may help, too.

