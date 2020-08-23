You know that feeling when you're gliding through an amazing yoga flow, then suddenly your feet start slipping and sliding on the mat (just me?). Well, if this is one of your common frustrations, let me introduce you to a helpful little accessory known as yoga socks.

Yoga socks feature grip on the bottom, to help your feet stay firmly planted on your mat—whether you're in a downward dog or balancing through tree pose. Grab one of these grippy pairs for a steadier practice. (Pro tip: They're also great for barre, Pilates, or any other studio class.)