6 Best Pairs Of Yoga Socks To Enhance Your Practice
You know that feeling when you're gliding through an amazing yoga flow, then suddenly your feet start slipping and sliding on the mat (just me?). Well, if this is one of your common frustrations, let me introduce you to a helpful little accessory known as yoga socks.
Yoga socks feature grip on the bottom, to help your feet stay firmly planted on your mat—whether you're in a downward dog or balancing through tree pose. Grab one of these grippy pairs for a steadier practice. (Pro tip: They're also great for barre, Pilates, or any other studio class.)
Savvy Grip Sock by Tavi Noir
For the perfect balance of grip and comfort, these Tavi Noir yoga socks will do the trick. They're made with organic cotton and feature an arch band for extra support.
Tavi Noir Savvy Grip Sock, athleta.com
NikeGrip Studio Footie Socks
If you want to give your toes a little extra breathing room, go for these Nike socks which offer an open-toe and open-heel design. To make sure your feet stay in place, these socks feature anti-slip yarns for underfoot traction.
NikeGrip Studio Footie Socks, nike.com
Bombas Gripper Ankle Socks
These durable socks have it all: a woven honeycomb arch support system, stay-put technology, and even extra padding for bonus comfort during any activity. Bonus points: For every pair that's purchased, Bombas donates a pair of socks to homeless communities.
Gripper Ankle Socks, bombas.com
Lucky Honey Valerie Sock
For a lovely slip-on style—inspired by ballet shoes—try these Lucky Honey socks that boast underfoot "grip like a honeycomb."
The Valerie Sock, luckyhoney.com
Half Toe Luna Grip Socks
These yoga socks have the fantastic combo of an ultra-grippy sole, plus a breathable mesh panel and open-toe design. Plus, they come in countless colors and patterns.
Half Toe Luna Grip Socks, toesox.com
