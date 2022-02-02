If you regularly read our mindbodygreen movement content, you're well-aware that we share a lot of bodyweight or equipment-optional exercises. While we're all for accessible at-home workouts, we also know there's a time and place for adding an extra challenge into the mix—depending on your goals and fitness level.

Case in point: dumbbells. This classic piece of fitness gear is a great addition to any strength training routine. In fact, we just launched an entire strength training at home guide by NASM-certified trainer BB Arrington, with dumbbells as the star.