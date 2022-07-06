In the modern digital age, it’s difficult to encounter someone who isn’t mentally drained. With constant app notifications, messages across various platforms (email, text, Slack, social media platforms), and any information we could possibly need at our fingertips, our brains don’t have much time to rest and recharge.

With remote work becoming more commonplace, the lines between “online” and “offline” are more blurred than ever, which is seriously affecting our ability to focus. Add in some suboptimal lifestyle habits (e.g., eating processed foods, sleeping fewer than eight hours each night, scrolling on your phone right before bed, sitting for the majority of the day), and it’s no surprise your brain energy stores are depleted, leaving you susceptible to distraction.

Whether you struggle to get adequate brain-essential nutrients from a well-balanced diet, fit in exercises throughout your busy weeks, or actually sign off when 5 p.m. rolls around, we understand your pain. Luckily, there are ways to take care of your brain so you can feel mentally energized and cognitively ready to take on the day.