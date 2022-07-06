This Nootropic Supplement Helps Bolster Mental Energy Stores*
When you’re lacking mental energy, everything feels even more challenging. Whether you’re trying to pay attention during your coworker’s presentation, organize the details for your child’s birthday party, or remember all the items you need to buy at the grocery store, mental energy is crucial for any task that requires thinking.
Why do my mental energy stores feel depleted?
In the modern digital age, it’s difficult to encounter someone who isn’t mentally drained. With constant app notifications, messages across various platforms (email, text, Slack, social media platforms), and any information we could possibly need at our fingertips, our brains don’t have much time to rest and recharge.
With remote work becoming more commonplace, the lines between “online” and “offline” are more blurred than ever, which is seriously affecting our ability to focus. Add in some suboptimal lifestyle habits (e.g., eating processed foods, sleeping fewer than eight hours each night, scrolling on your phone right before bed, sitting for the majority of the day), and it’s no surprise your brain energy stores are depleted, leaving you susceptible to distraction.
Whether you struggle to get adequate brain-essential nutrients from a well-balanced diet, fit in exercises throughout your busy weeks, or actually sign off when 5 p.m. rolls around, we understand your pain. Luckily, there are ways to take care of your brain so you can feel mentally energized and cognitively ready to take on the day.
How mbg’s brain guard+ can help.
One way to combat mental fatigue? Take mindbodygreen’s advanced nootropic supplement like mbg’s brain guard+, which features citicoline—a neuronutrient that increases mental energy by providing the fuel your brain needs to tackle cognitively demanding tasks.*
brain guard+
Brain nutrition for enhanced mental energy*
Citicoline enhances mental energy both directly and indirectly: It supports the brain’s energy production centers and promotes healthy mitochondrial function, both of which result in higher levels of ATP (your brain’s main energy storage molecule) in brain cells.*
In a scientific review published by NMR in Biomedicine, researchers found supplementing with Cognizin® citicoline (the form featured in brain guard+) supported brain energy reserves, metabolism, and utilization in healthy older adults aged 42 to 53.* In fact, brain ATP energy increased 14% in participants that took the citicoline supplement!*
The powerhouse phytonutrient resveratrol in brain guard+ further supports brain energy metabolism by activating AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase)—a fuel-sensing enzyme that helps regulate cellular energy homeostasis—to help you combat mental fatigue with a molecular approach.*
The takeaway.
There’s no doubt the modern world we live in can be mentally draining. To fight mental fatigue and increase brain ATP reserves, consider taking a high-quality supplement that features energizing nootropic ingredients citicoline and resveratrol, like mbg’s brain guard+.*
