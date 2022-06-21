The Attention Crisis Is Disrupting Your Focus — But This Can Help

In reality, there are several types of focus. In Hari’s newest book, Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again, he shares the hard truth: They’re all being disrupted today.

Leading philosopher of attention in the world, James Williams, Ph.D., worked as a Google strategist for over 10 years. During his tenure at Google, he saw firsthand what big tech companies are doing to monopolize people’s attention. Horrified by this attack on society’s ability to focus, Williams devoted his life’s work to spreading awareness about the attention crisis.

In his book Stand Out of Our Light, Williams argues that digital technology's ability to exploit our attention is the biggest threat to human freedom of our generation. He identifies three types of attention: your spotlight, your starlight, and your daylight. (Hari argues there’s one more, called our stadium lights—more on that later.)