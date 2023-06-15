Taurine is one of the most abundant amino acids within our bodies. Our bodies create taurine naturally, but we also eat it through our diet (it’s found in foods like1 turkey, chicken, shellfish, and dairy).

Taurine has been shown to lower blood pressure, act as an anti-inflammatory agent, and support cardiovascular health1 . It’s also used as a supplement to help treat cystic fibrosis and hypertension, and has been studied as a promising therapy to improve cardiac and skeletal muscular dysfunction2 .

However, the concentration of taurine within our blood decreases as we age3 , prompting researchers to investigate whether increased taurine levels later in life could improve healthspan and longevity.

To test their theory, researchers fed middle-aged mice3 either taurine or a control solution that didn’t contain taurine once a day for the rest of their lives.

They found that more taurine did, in fact, improve many factors of longevity and health for the mice who consumed the supplement. Median life span and life expectancy increased for the mice who were fed taurine, as did several health factors, such as improved bone density, muscle mass, pancreas function, and gut health3 .

Researchers noted that the life expectancies of taurine-fed mice increased by 18 to 25%3 . They also found similar results in different species, such as monkeys and multicellular worms. Next, we need to confirm these findings in humans.

Bonus: Taurine supplementation also had positive impacts on several aging hallmarks, according to the study, including decreased DNA damage, reduced inflammation, and reduced cellular deterioration. The study also noted that lower taurine concentration is associated with obesity, hypertension, inflammation and type 2 diabetes.