10 Energy Supplements To Invigorate & Revitalize Your Everyday Life
As an adult, maintaining healthy energy levels can feel like an uphill battle. Essentially every facet of well-being (physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, social) needs to be on point for me to experience a surplus of energy and truly thrive.
Simply put, there never seems to be enough energy to keep up in today’s demanding and overstimulating world. You’ve made your way to this article, so I think it’s safe to assume you’ve experienced similar struggles with your own energy levels. Not to fear—I’m here to help!
Here, we’ve compiled a list of the best energy supplements available today. I genuinely hope you’re able to benefit from one of these supplements as much as I have (seriously, I take one of the supplements on this list daily!).
Quick list:
Quick list:
Why take a supplement for energy?
Staying physically active, eating a well-balanced diet, and getting deep, restful sleep are the foundation of healthy energy levels. That said, there are certain people that may also benefit from taking an energy supplement—such as students with mentally draining schedules, parents with young kids, and individuals dealing with unavoidable stressors throughout their day.
How we picked these supplements:
From cellular ATP energy production of B vitamins to the energizing actions of botanical bioactives from coffee, tea, mushrooms, and more, these supplements feature ingredients that provide targeted support for energy.*
This product lineup features products with efficacious, diverse, and innovative ingredient combinations, dosages, and delivery formats. You’ll find capsules, powders, gummies, ampules, and even a mint option.
We include reputable and established brands that prioritize quality testing to ensure the potency (and thus, efficacy) and purity of the formula, while also avoiding cheap additives.
Sustainability is always top of mind at mbg. We enjoy shouting out green initiatives and certifications, as well as products that honor the environment through recyclable, eco-friendly packaging options (like amber glass).
mbg's picks for best energy supplements:
Best overall: mindbodygreen focus+
Pros
- Instant & sustained energy
- Botanical synergy
- Combats jitters
Cons
- Not recommended to be taken at night
Packed with vegetarian nootropic ingredients, this cutting-edge supplement delivers clean, sustainable energy to your cells, mind, and body. Its 50 milligrams of instant-release caffeine from organic whole coffee fruit gives you the boost you need first thing in the morning, while 100 milligrams of extended-release caffeine from green coffee beans delivers physical and mental stamina that lasts throughout the day. Additional botanicals (Panax ginseng! L-theanine! Guarana!) and the oh-so-important vitamin B12 (in its bioactive methylcobalamin form) provide mental clarity, sustained concentration, focused “zen,” and a lovely mood lift to improve your productivity and performance. You’ll be smiling from ear to ear as you zip through your to-do list!*
Best for mental fatigue: Thesis Energy
Pros
- Available with & without caffeine
Cons
- 4 capsules per serving
- Individual packaging (not eco-friendly)
Designed to support neuronal function, neurotransmitter response, and cognitive task performance, this nootropic supplement is packed with an array of both classic and trendy botanicals and bioactives that help you tackle your day with mental ease. Teacrine and caffeine work together to promote physical and cognitive performance, while L-theanine and mango leaf enhance attention during cognitive stress conditions. Other ingredients (citicoline, NALT, NAC, sabroxy) support memory, enhance executive function, and promote nerve cell health.*
Advertisement
Best for blood sugar balance: Thorne Diabenil®
Pros
- Delivers metabolic health support*
- Promotes healthy cholesterol levels*
Cons
- 6 capsules per day
- Plastic bottle
Have you ever felt the effects of a sugar crash following a sugar- or simple-carbohydrate-heavy meal? When the blood has more sugar than it needs, it takes longer for that energy (glucose) to travel to cells that need it. Maintaining healthy, balanced blood sugar levels can help give you and your cells the energy required to power through your day—and this supplement delivers some serious blood glucose benefits. Featuring unique botanicals and nutrients (e.g., alpha-lipoic acid, bilberry, bitter melon, Gymnema sylvestre, and quercetin), this comprehensive formula promotes blood sugar balance, helps protect and strengthen blood vessels, and enhances glucose utilization and liver function.*
Best for women: Neuro Mints Energy & Focus
Pros
- Supports neurotransmitter synthesis*
- No aspartame or added sugars
- Fun flavor profiles
Cons
- Contains natural flavors
These quick-release nootropic mints are the perfect companion for study sessions at the library, back-to-back Zoom meetings, or busy afternoons spent running errands. Sustainably sourced natural caffeine, L-theanine, and key cognitive-supporting B vitamins (i.e., B6 and methylated B12) deliver focused energy, neurotransmitter synthesis support, and to top it off, a lovely mood lift. Available in two delicious flavors (peppermint and cinnamon), both mint and gum form, and a variety of package sizes, the possibilities are endless with this fun and flirty nootropic.*
Advertisement
Best for men: Bulletproof Unfair Advantage®
Pros
- Brain & body energy*
- Mitochondrial support*
Cons
- Individual packaging (not eco-friendly)
If your goal is to support the efficiency of your mitochondria (because they are the energy powerhouse organelles of the cells, after all), then this formula is for you. Cellular antioxidants coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) and active pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) help protect and support mitochondrial function while medium-chain triglycerides (MCT oil) aids in absorption and promotes bioavailability. Together, these nootropic ingredients deliver caffeine-free energy that will help you get through your workout, workday, and any other mentally taxing activity you have scheduled this week.*
Best for pregnancy: Hilo Energize
Pros
- Supports exercise endurance*
- Adaptogenic herbs & mushrooms
Cons
- Long list of “other” ingredients
- Added sugars
- Plastic bottle
If you’re looking for a caffeine-free supplement to support healthy energy levels during your pregnancy, these gummies can’t be beat! This formula is packed with adaptogens, including lion’s mane mushrooms (to support focus) and herbs like maca (which was used by Incan warriors to enhance stamina during battle) and Rhodiola rosea (to promote endurance), plus antioxidant superfood beetroot to promote healthy cerebral blood flow. Together, these powerful botanicals promote lasting, jitter-free energy for you and baby!*
Advertisement
Best for seniors: Life Extension Mitochondrial Energy Optimizer with PQQ
Pros
- Promotes cellular energy*
- Helps protect mitochondrial DNA*
Cons
- 4 capsules per day
- Plastic bottle
As we get older, it can be difficult to summon the energy to be as active as we used to. By targeting cellular energy production, this supplement ensures your cells (especially their mitochondria) are getting the support they need. Micronutrient pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ), amino acid taurine, and bioactive R-lipoic acid protect and support youthful mitochondrial function, while carnosine and vitamins B1 and B6 help protect cellular structures and combat oxidative stress. Together, this array of cellular guardians ensure your health can thrive, proving once and for all that age is but a number.*
Best for workouts: Ora Organic Renewable Energy
Pros
- Supports healthy blood flow*
- Adaptogenic herbal blend
- Antioxidant support
Cons
- 5 grams of added sugar
- Contains tree nut allergen (coconut)
This organic, vegan pre-workout powder is the addition to your gym bag you didn’t know you needed. Whether you’re lifting weights or fitting in a run, a natural boost of caffeinated plant energy (via green coffee beans, yerba mate, and matcha green tea) is just what you need to power through your workout. Unique blends of adaptogenic herbs (e.g., ashwagandha, triphala, rhodiola, Panax ginseng, maca, and cordyceps mushroom) and nitric-oxide-boosting fruits and veggies (e.g., pomegranate, beetroot, kale, and spinach) deliver stress resilience support and healthy blood flow, respectively. Choose from three exciting flavors (raspberry lemonade, ceremonial matcha, and beet pomegranate) to select an array of ingredients best-suited for your physical activity needs!*
Advertisement
Best adaptogen blend: Pure Encapsulations Energy Xtra
Pros
- Supports stress resilience & mental performance*
- Enhances physical stamina*
Cons
- Plastic bottle
Adaptogens help us adapt to stressors in a healthy and productive way—i.e., one that doesn’t put our mental health into overdrive. In enhancing our stress resilience, these incredible ancient botanicals help support our mental performance and physical stamina. This innovative formula includes four adaptogenic herbs that have been found to promote cognitive function (Panax ginseng), support healthy stress responses (ashwagandha), and rejuvenate us and our ability to endure physical and mental challenges (Rhodiola and eleuthero). Together, these plant ingredients help deliver the energy you need to achieve your goals—all while remaining calm, cool, and collected.*
Best vegan: Garden of Life Energy + Focus
Pros
- Provides mental focus during workouts*
- Fruit & veggie ingredients
- On-the-go energy
Cons
- Individual packaging (not eco-friendly)
Designed to help sustain energy levels and focus during physical activity, this pre-workout powder is a great solution for lasting stamina both in and outside of the gym. This organic, vegan formula is packed with plant-based ingredients—including caffeine from whole coffee fruit for enhanced mental concentration, vitamin B12 from brewer’s yeast for optimized energy production, a nitric oxide blend with organic veggies (kale, spinach, beets) to help deliver oxygen to cells in the muscles and other tissues, and vitamin C from amla fruit. Take 30 minutes before your workout (or other energetically demanding activity) to bolster focus, concentration, endurance, and stamina.*
Advertisement
How to choose.
Perhaps you’re hoping to boost your energy before a workout, so you can increase your reps in the gym. Or, maybe you’re looking to enhance your mental performance while you endure hours of focused concentration during work or a study session.
When choosing an energy supplement, first look for an innovative formula packed with energizing ingredients (think: vitamins, phytonutrients, botanical extracts, and beyond) that can help you achieve your desired energy goals. Next, ensure the quality and reputation of the supplement brand is top-notch, so you can rest assured you’re providing your body and brain with the absolute best solution.
Lastly, don’t forget to consider sustainability while you’re making your selection. Mama Earth will thank you!
Ingredients shown to provide energy.
When looking for a supplement that delivers energy support, there are a few key ingredients that you should look for.
Let’s start with caffeine: When it comes to supporting healthy energy levels1 (plus, enhancing both concentration and physical performance), this phytonutrient is a no-brainer.* But you already knew that (and chances are you already use coffee or tea to support your own energy in the morning and throughout the day).
We’re especially fond of the synergistic impact of caffeine and L-theanine together. Highly concentrated in matcha and other types of green tea, L-theanine is a calming phytochemical that increases alpha brain wave activity2, helping to “tone down” the stimulating effects of caffeine.* In other words? Adding L-theanine to your caffeine can help you avoid jitters and that dreaded afternoon crash.*
Vitamins that support neurotransmitter synthesis are also key, as they help ensure your brain has everything it needs to function at optimal performance. While we consider vitamin B12 the true champion in this category, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and the rest of the B vitamins do wonders in supporting overall cognitive health and energy production.*
As far as botanicals go, adaptogenic herbs like Panax ginseng, ashwagandha, maca, guarana, and Rhodiola rosea are certainly worth mentioning. These incredibly potent plants help build resilience to everyday stressors and give the central nervous system the support it needs to navigate mentally and physically demanding challenges with ease.*
The takeaway.
Whether you’re hoping to amp up your energy levels during physical activity or enhance your mental endurance during a long study session, these energy supplements are the best on the market.
If you’re interested in finding a nootropic supplement to help increase your attention span and mental performance, check out mindbodygreen’s roundup of best focus and concentration supplements as well!