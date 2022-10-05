 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Feeling Low-Energy & Blah? You Might Be Lacking This Essential Nutrient

Feeling Low-Energy & Blah? You Might Be Lacking This Essential Nutrient

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Brunette woman lying on her bed wearing a grey tank top, looking tired or distressed, resting her forearm on her forehead.

Image by Alexey Kuzma / Stocksy

October 5, 2022 — 10:02 AM

Low energy looks and feels different for everyone. For one person, feeling drained is more of a physical experience; for others, occasional brain fog represents a whole other struggle. There’s a very very long list of possible reasons you might be feeling blah, from overworking to lack of sleep to nutrient gaps. 

Specifically, there’s one commonly overlooked essential nutrient that, when consumed in adequate amounts, can support your energy levels. If you’re feeling tired all the time, keep reading. This might just might be what you’re lacking.

How vitamin C supports energy levels.

While vitamin C may be popular because of its power to support the immune system, it actually plays a role in both the brain and the body’s energy levels. On a physical front, vitamin C aids in iron absorption and helps the body synthesize carnitine, both of which are major players in your energy levels.

Iron has low bioavailability, especially non-heme iron (i.e., iron that comes from plant sources rather than animals). So if your diet consists of mainly veggies, prioritizing vitamin C intake is a great way to enhance the bioavailability of non-heme iron. Think of iron as the main character influencing your energy levels and vitamin C as the underrated sidekick helping iron do its job in the body. 

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(31)
vitamin C potency+

Now let’s chat mental energy, more specifically motivation. Even if you’re buzzed off espresso shots, having the motivation to start a task and stay focused isn’t always easy—this can be another form of low energy. PSA: Vitamin C supplementation can actually support brain health too, and research shows inadequate levels of this nutrient may be linked with this lack of motivation and mental vitality.*

In this double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, researchers concluded that "Compared to the placebo, vitamin C supplementation significantly increased attention and work absorption with the distinct tendency of improvement on [energy] and comprehensive work engagement."* The young adults received a daily vitamin C dose of 1,000 mg over four weeks to net these impressive gains.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Where to get vitamin C. 

There’s a long list of rich sources of vitamin C—take grapefruit, kiwis, and broccoli for example. However, if you want one surefire way you’re getting enough of this nutrient daily (and reap a load of full-body benefits), you may consider opting for mbg's vitamin C potency+.

This supplement contains a blend of high-potency vitamin C and citrus bioflavonoids. Altogether, this complex supplement delivers a strong dose of antioxidants—and ultimately serving up the equivalent vitamin C strength of 15 whole oranges, in fact.‡ This way, you can ensure your vitamin C is prepped and ready to support your iron intake and mental vitality.*

The takeaway. 

Whether you’re lacking physical or mental energy, everyone experiences that "drained" feeling differently. There are plenty of reasons you could be feeling blah, but a lack of adequate vitamin C may just be one of them. Vitamin C supplementation supports the full body—brain and energy levels included.* If you want to learn more about the all-around benefits of vitamin C, check out this story

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
‡ 1 serving (2 capsules) of vitamin C potency+ delivers 1,000 mg (1 g) of vitamin C. That’s equivalent to the average vitamin C content provided in 15 whole oranges per USDA nutrient analysis data.
vitamin C potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(31)
vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(31)
vitamin C potency+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research

Sarah Regan
3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research
Integrative Health

I'm A Sleep Researcher & This Is Exactly How I Prep For A Night Of A+ Sleep

Wendy Troxel, Ph.D.
I'm A Sleep Researcher & This Is Exactly How I Prep For A Night Of A+ Sleep
Meditation

Doing *This* Before You Meditate May Help You Relax Even More

Hannah Frye
Doing *This* Before You Meditate May Help You Relax Even More
Home

7 Reasons You Buy Things You Don't Need — And How To Break The Cycle

Tracy McCubbin
7 Reasons You Buy Things You Don't Need — And How To Break The Cycle
Beauty

I'm A Brow Specialist & This Is The One Thing I'd Never Do To My Brows

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Brow Specialist & This Is The One Thing I'd Never Do To My Brows
Integrative Health

Want Enhanced Orgasms? How About Sexual Satisfaction? This Vitamin Can Help

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
Want Enhanced Orgasms? How About Sexual Satisfaction? This Vitamin Can Help
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

If You Keep Seeing This Spiritual Symbol Everywhere, An Ending Could Be Near

Sarah Regan
If You Keep Seeing This Spiritual Symbol Everywhere, An Ending Could Be Near
Integrative Health

The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed

Sarah Regan
The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed
Beauty

Want To Try Retinol But Have Sensitive Skin? Try These Gentle Options

Hannah Frye
Want To Try Retinol But Have Sensitive Skin? Try These Gentle Options
Personal Growth

Are You A Chronic People-Pleaser? How To Stop (For Good), From A Therapist

Maria Sosa, M.S., MFT
Are You A Chronic People-Pleaser? How To Stop (For Good), From A Therapist
Beauty

This Is Suni Lee's Best-Kept Secret For The Perfect Gymnast Bun

Jamie Schneider
This Is Suni Lee's Best-Kept Secret For The Perfect Gymnast Bun
Integrative Health

8 Sneaky Places Inflammation May Be Hiding, From A Functional Medicine Expert

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
8 Sneaky Places Inflammation May Be Hiding, From A Functional Medicine Expert
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-vitamin-c-supports-energy-levels-how-to-get-enough
vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin C potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!