 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Iron Has Low Bioavailability—Here's One Way To Enhance Absorption

Iron Has Low Bioavailability—Here's One Way To Enhance Absorption

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

September 11, 2022 — 9:02 AM

Fact: Your body doesn’t absorb every nutrient you feed it in full. One particularly testy nutrient? Iron. That’s right, the essential mineral iron is notoriously difficult to absorb. What’s more, you lose a certain amount of iron (e.g., in your urine, sweat, etc.) each day, and those who menstruate lose even more iron when they get their periods each month. 

If you’re looking to increase your absorption of dietary iron (especially non-heme iron from plants) or you just want to enhance the effectiveness of your iron supplement, keep reading. There’s one vitamin you may be skipping over. 

How does vitamin C enhance iron absorption?

A quick refresher: Heme and non-heme iron come from different sources. Heme iron comes from animal sources (think meat, fish, and poultry), while non-heme iron comes from both plants and animals. The latter is not absorbed in the body quite as easily as animal-sourced iron. 

So if your diet consists of mainly plant-sources, you may have a bit of a harder time absorbing the amount of iron your body needs. However, there’s one essential nutrient that can assist this process: vitamin C. 

Vitamin C helps to enhance the bioavailability of non-heme iron. Translation? The presence of vitamin C makes non-heme iron more easily available for the body to absorb and use.* 

Additionally, vitamin C optimizes the uptake of iron from transferrin (the protein that transports iron through the blood), ensuring that iron is absorbed not only properly but efficiently distributed in the body as well.* Pretty cool, right?

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(31)
vitamin C potency+

For this process to happen, you obviously need to make sure you’re getting enough vitamin C in the first place. One surefire method: daily supplementation. If you’d rather not search high and low for a vitamin C supplement that’s potent, easy on the stomach, and bioavailable, we’ve got you covered. Enter, mbg's vitamin C potency+.

This supplement contains a blend of high-potency vitamin C and citrus bioflavonoids. Altogether, this complex supplement delivers a strong dose of antioxidants—and ultimately serving up the equivalent vitamin C strength of 15 whole oranges in fact.‡ This way, you can ensure your vitamin C is prepped and ready to support your iron intake. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Your body can’t absorb every nutrient you feed it—especially when it comes to iron. Luckily, vitamin C can enhance the bioavailability of non-heme iron and optimize the uptake of iron, ensuring your body can efficiently distribute it.* All of this is great news, but there’s even more reason to take a vitamin C supplement for full-body health support—here are a few standout perks, if you’re curious.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
‡ 1 serving (2 capsules) of vitamin C potency+ delivers 1,000 mg (1 g) of vitamin C. That’s equivalent to the average vitamin C content provided in 15 whole oranges per USDA nutrient analysis data.
vitamin C potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(31)
vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(31)
vitamin C potency+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I Lived With Uncomfortable Eye Symptoms For 30 Years—Then I Got This Diagnosis

Gail Devers
I Lived With Uncomfortable Eye Symptoms For 30 Years—Then I Got This Diagnosis
Integrative Health

Want Long, Healthy Hair? Make Sure You’re Getting Enough Of This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain
Want Long, Healthy Hair? Make Sure You’re Getting Enough Of This Vitamin
Integrative Health

This Unexpected Supplement Increases Antioxidant Levels & Supports Healthy Aging

Morgan Chamberlain
This Unexpected Supplement Increases Antioxidant Levels & Supports Healthy Aging
Motivation

The Activewear Our Fitness Director Swears By To Get The 'Tenniscore' Look

Kristine Thomason
The Activewear Our Fitness Director Swears By To Get The 'Tenniscore' Look
Recipes

Beat The Late-Summer Heat With This 3-Ingredient Lavender Lemonade

Kami McBride
Beat The Late-Summer Heat With This 3-Ingredient Lavender Lemonade
Integrative Health

After Trying Countless Other Brands, Customers Keep Returning To This Probiotic

Merrell Readman
After Trying Countless Other Brands, Customers Keep Returning To This Probiotic
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

5 Foods This Hormone Expert Would Never Eat (+ Her 5 Favorites)

Michelle Sands, ND
5 Foods This Hormone Expert Would Never Eat (+ Her 5 Favorites)
Spirituality

This Could Be A Rocky Week For Relationships, Astrologers Warn

The AstroTwins
This Could Be A Rocky Week For Relationships, Astrologers Warn
Beauty

PSA: This Ingredient Has Been Clinically Shown To Reduce Wrinkles In 15 Days*

Hannah Frye
PSA: This Ingredient Has Been Clinically Shown To Reduce Wrinkles In 15 Days*
Beauty

I Had Cracked Nails For Years & Nothing Would Help — Until I Tried This

Jamie Schneider
I Had Cracked Nails For Years & Nothing Would Help — Until I Tried This
Love

Want A Spicier Date Night? Here's What This Sex Therapist Recommends

Rachel Wright, LMFT
Want A Spicier Date Night? Here's What This Sex Therapist Recommends
Beauty

We're Calling It: This Romantic Nail Color Is Going To Be Fall's New Neutral

Jamie Schneider
We're Calling It: This Romantic Nail Color Is Going To Be Fall's New Neutral
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-vitamin-c-enhances-iron-absorption-in-the-body
vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin C potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!