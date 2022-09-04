In this particular study, mood levels seemed unaffected by vitamin C supplementation. However, a 2018 study begs to differ—this study demonstrated that people with high concentrations of vitamin C in their blood were more likely to have a better mood compared to those with lower plasma levels (i.e., poor vitamin C status). Those who had sufficient levels of vitamin C were also less likely to report feelings of sadness, anger, and confusion.

Some nutrients are bountiful in food sources and easily absorbed into the body, leading to a small number of the population falling short of their daily dose. This isn't the case for vitamin C—studies show 46% of U.S. adults aren't consuming a mere 60 to 75 milligrams of vitamin C from their daily diet. So if you have trouble focusing, you may be part of the near 50% of U.S. adults that could benefit from a vitamin C supplement.

To sum up: Inadequate levels of vitamin C are linked to a lower level of mental vitality, according to research. Supplementing with a meaningful daily dose of vitamin C effectively increased work motivation and attentional focus and contributed to better performance on cognitive tasks requiring sustained attention.* Other research demonstrates evidence that a healthy vitamin C status (i.e., blood levels of the nutrient) may help to support elevated mood as well.*