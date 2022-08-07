If you haven’t considered testing your vitamin levels, you may want to jump on the opportunity, if you can. See, some vitamin and nutrient gaps are super common, even for the healthiest eaters among us.

For example, vitamin C is a particularly buzzy nutrient, yet studies show 46% of U.S. adults aren’t consuming enough. And as Alexander Michels, Ph.D., clinical research coordinator at the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University, once shared with mbg: "Vitamin C insufficiency is mainly a silent issue. If you're not getting the recommended levels of vitamin C in your diet, it weakens your antioxidant defenses—a problem that presents with no obvious or immediate signs."

So how much vitamin C do you need daily and how do you make sure you're getting enough? I'm so glad you asked.