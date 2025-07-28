Skip to Content
Women's Health

The Truth About Carbs For Women’s Health, According To Science  

Ava Durgin
Author:
Ava Durgin
July 28, 2025
Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Flat lay of various beans & grains like kidney, lentils, chickpeas, white beans, farro, and white rice with wooden spoons and carrots
Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy
July 28, 2025

Carbs have long been cast as the villain in health circles, especially for women. From low-carb fads to fear of weight gain, many are quick to cut carbs in pursuit of health. But new research offers a compelling reason to reconsider: The right carbs may actually help you age well.

The case for carb quality

A new study1 followed over 47,000 women from midlife into older age (final ages ranged from 70 to 93). Researchers tracked their diets across decades to investigate whether certain kinds of carbohydrates were linked to better health later in life.

The definition of “healthy aging” in this study was thorough: No major chronic diseases, no physical or cognitive impairments, and good mental health. So, what helped women reach that state?

What the research found

  • Higher intake of high-quality carbs, from whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes, was associated with a 37% greater likelihood of healthy aging.
  • More dietary fiber, especially from fruits and veggies, was also linked to better odds of aging well.
  • On the flip side, diets higher in refined carbs, added sugars, and starchy vegetables were tied to 13% lower odds of healthy aging.
  • A lower glycemic index and lower carb-to-fiber ratio (meaning more fiber relative to carbs) were also strong predictors of long-term health benefits.

The takeaway

Instead of fearing carbs, focus on choosing the right ones. High-fiber, minimally processed carbohydrate sources can support better health across multiple dimensions—from heart and brain health to mental well-being.

So go ahead and fill your plate with colorful produce, legumes, and hearty grains alongside your favorite protein.

Read more here:

