Strength Training Linked To Longer Telomeres & Slower Aging
When it comes to longevity, few things pack as much punch as strength training. Beyond sculpting muscles and supporting bones, lifting weights may actually slow cellular aging.
Research1 shows a clear connection between resistance training and longer telomeres, the protective caps at the ends of our DNA that naturally shorten with age—and whose length is a key marker of biological aging.
Strength training & longevity
Telomeres act like the plastic tips on shoelaces, preventing DNA from fraying. As they shorten, cells become more vulnerable to damage, driving aging and increasing the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic dysfunction.
Lifestyle habits, from diet and sleep to exercise, play a critical role in preserving telomere length. Among these, strength training is emerging as a potent, accessible strategy to protect cellular health and promote resilience.
The evidence: Strength training & telomeres
A large U.S. study of over 4,800 adults found:
- Longer telomeres in regular strength trainers: Even after adjusting for age, sex, weight, smoking status, and aerobic exercise, people who consistently lifted weights had longer telomeres.
- A dose-response relationship: More weekly time spent strength training was associated with longer telomeres—meaning, more lifting = more cellular protection.
- Just 90 minutes per week of strength training correlated with an average of 3.9 years less biological aging, while an hour three times a week could translate to nearly 8 years younger on a cellular level.
How strength training protects cells
Regular resistance training supports longevity through multiple mechanisms:
- Reverses muscle loss and preserves metabolic rate
- Reduces body fat, particularly visceral fat linked to chronic disease
- Improves cardiovascular markers like blood pressure and cholesterol
- Decreases oxidative stress2, a major driver of cellular aging
The takeaway
Strength training isn’t just about looking or feeling stronger; it’s a science-backed tool to slow biological aging and enhance long-term health. Even modest, consistent lifting sessions can support your DNA, protect against chronic disease, and help your cells age better.
To get even more out of each strength training session, add a creatine supplement to your daily routine. Creatine is the most researched supplement, and it helps everyone (no matter your age or current fitness level) build more muscle than strength training alone. Here's an expert-vetted listed of our fave creatine powders.
So pick up those weights. You may literally be adding years to your cellular life.