HydroMetrics intelligent training

After each workout, I get feedback on Precision, Power, and Endurance, which roll up into a HydroMetrics Index (HMI). The system tells you what you did well and what to tweak (e.g. “drive more with legs,” or “your core pulled early”). I always strive to keep great form during any workout I'm doing, to maximize my results but also to avoid injury. Seeing where I slipped in form has helped me dial in a better technique and make my next workout that much better.