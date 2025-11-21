My Honest Review Of The Hydrow Arc Rower, After 30 Days
It's no secret rowing is a spectacular workout. It seamlessly blends cardio and resistance training, while engaging 85 percent of the body’s muscles at once. The only caveat? It can be intimidating for newcomers, like me.
Even though I've hopped on rowers at the gym and used them at group fitness classes like OrangeTheory, I've always been intimidated about tackling a solo session. I don’t have the same endurance for rowing as I do for other activities, like biking or running. I also felt like I wasn't rowing with the right form, which meant I wasn't getting the most out of my workouts.
So when I had a chance to test out the new Hydrow Arc, I was thrilled about the opportunity to finally embrace a new form of movement and build up my rowing confidence. Now that I've been testing out the new machine for two months, I'm ready to give my honest review of this top-of-the-line release.
FYI
My first impression of the Hydrow Arc
Once I decided to make the leap into the Hydrow world, it only took about 2 weeks for delivery (they say 2-3 weeks is the norm). The shipping company contacted me after ordering to plan a delivery time, and I'm happy to report that standard shipping is always free.
Upon opening the box, I noticed that this is one pretty piece of fitness equipment. It’s sleek and modern, with an extremely easy and quick setup. The Hydrow Arc feels like a “grown-up” piece of gear that belongs in a stylish home gym. It gives high-end gym vibes but without the expensive upcharge for water and towels, which anyone can appreciate.
The seat rail is polished, and the footbeds feel sturdy, with adjustable straps to make sure my small feet feel locked in (even on harder efforts). The 24-inch HD touchscreen pivots so you can angle it toward you when you’re off the machine doing strength, yoga, or mobility work (which the app offers). The built-in speakers feel higher quality than other pieces of fitness equipment I’ve tried—they’re front-facing and deliver clear sound even with some ambient home noise.
In terms of footprint, when fully assembled the Hydrow Arc measures about 86″ long × 25″ wide × 48″ tall. It's not necessarily small, but it is narrow. It's about as long as a loveseat and slightly less wide. I have it set up in my small spare room that simultaneously serves as my home gym and my daughter's playroom, and the size feels totally fine.
And when stored upright (with the optional storage kit), it reduces to roughly 33″ deep × 25″ wide × 86″ tall. This is about the footprint of a small desk. Because it’s fairly heavy (147 pounds), the built-in wheels on the front leg are a smart touch for repositioning, and I was actually surprised how easy it is to get up and down despite the weight.
The features
While the workout are by far the best part of rowing, a few features stood out from the Hydrow Arc, making it shine over other rowers I've tried:
HydroMetrics intelligent training
After each workout, I get feedback on Precision, Power, and Endurance, which roll up into a HydroMetrics Index (HMI). The system tells you what you did well and what to tweak (e.g. “drive more with legs,” or “your core pulled early”). I always strive to keep great form during any workout I'm doing, to maximize my results but also to avoid injury. Seeing where I slipped in form has helped me dial in a better technique and make my next workout that much better.
Resistance & smoothness
The Arc uses electromagnetic drag resistance (not water or air), which feels pretty quiet in practice. I assume it also makes it easier to move than a water rower. The resistance range is broad (50 to 300) and includes a “104” level to mimic on-water feel.
Membership & content
One thing to be aware of: while you can use the rower in “Just Row” mode (i.e., without a membership), the full experience—leaderboards, workout library (row, strength, yoga, mobility, circuit, etc.)—requires a $44/month membership (one per machine). Hydrow claims ~5,000+ on-demand workouts across modalities. It feels worthwhile with the amount of content you get, and it's still cheaper than a typical gym membership. However, it's definitely something you'll need to factor into your well-being budget.
What I’ve been loving
In terms of the machine
As someone who hasn’t done a ton of rowing in the past, I appreciated how well-guided the start was. The short intro videos that explain basic form terms (catch, drive, finish) were exactly what I needed to feel confident in my form.
The variety of locations and workout types has been fun and makes me look forward to selecting my next workout. Some days I row through a beautiful river in Florida; other days I’m in a New England barn matching my instructor's rhythm.
Choosing by duration is super helpful, so I can choose a workout based on my time or energy levels, and there are lots of other options to filter like instructors, music, and the level of row you want—like Breathe, Sweat, or Drive.
The HydroMetrics system has been a pleasant surprise. Getting immediate insight into where I was “off” (ie, letting my arms creep in too early) was more helpful than I could have guessed. I actually noticed that after a row where my form was off, my back felt a little more fatigued in a not-so-normal way—so, the feedback felt legit.
In terms of my health
The physical benefits of rowing more often have been noticeable in a few different ways. After pushing through some longer rows, I definitely felt a good amount of strength in my legs. More specifically, the engagement of my quads and the glute-ham tie-in or "underbutt" area was a pleasant surprise.
I can tell my core was active, my back was firing, and my arms were working. I also notice my cardiovascular stamina improving; my normal runs actually feel easier, and I love knowing that rowing (especially as interval training) is improving my VO2 max.
After rowing, I feel like I got a full-body workout without feeling beat up afterward. I love that I'm getting cardio with a higher degree of muscle recruitment all at once.
On another note, I was not expecting to notice an energy lift. Typically, for me, longer cardio stints can leave me feeling a bit drained. After a row, though, I feel awake, present, and not depleted. It’s one of those workouts that makes me feel like I’ve done something challenging, without leaving me tiredly slogging through the rest of my day. Many of the workouts I've done have a decent amount of recovery built in, so perhaps that's why.
One thing I’m still investigating
I was stoked to see Hydrow offers circuit workouts to blend strength training with rowing, but honestly, I haven’t found any I absolutely love yet. The pacing and challenge feel a little different from pure strength work I’m used to. There’s promise, but I’m holding judgment until I try more of their strength-centric offerings. That's by no means a deal breaker, as I wouldn't get a rower as my sole strength training gear. Plus, I do love that they have mobility work as an option, so I can account for the new movement my body is doing on the rower and stay limber.
The takeaway
Overall, I’d highly recommend the Hydrow Arc for someone who wants to challenge themselves with both cardio and resistance training from the comfort of their own home, on their own schedule. The thoughtful design, smart feedback, and immersive content make it a strong contender in the connected fitness space.
I especially love that it gets me a full-body workout, and I was pleasantly surprised to notice the glute and quad definition I've gained over the last month of use. I'd be lying if I didn't say I truly feel the workout all over—my back, core, and arms all agree. Plus, doing intervals has definitely increased my cardio capacity for greater endurance during other activities like running and hiking. With the colder weather creeping in, I'm also enjoying an easy way to get my cardio indoors.
One practical note on the equipment: It does take up a decent bit of space while in use, but the vertical storage kit is a smart workaround. If you're on the fence in any way (I'm definitely a worrier when it comes to big purchases!), it's nice to know they have a 30-day at-home trial and 1-year warranty.