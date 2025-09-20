4 Ways Every Woman Can Prevent Injury, From An Orthopedic Surgeon
Injuries can sideline even the fittest among us, but according to Miho Tanaka, M.D., Ph.D., a leading orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, many injuries are entirely preventable with the right approach. Tanaka outlines four science-backed strategies to keep you active and injury-free, no matter your fitness level:
Warm up like you mean it
A proper warmup isn't just a nice-to-have; it's essential for preparing your body for the demands of exercise. Stretching and mobility exercises are essential, especially as we age. Over time, tendons lose elasticity, and muscles become more prone to stiffness, which can make them more vulnerable to strains and overuse injuries.
A good warmup doesn't just loosen your joints; it primes your muscles for the activity ahead and helps prevent the most common culprits of injury in older adults. Think dynamic stretches like leg swings and arm circles, paired with mobility exercises like hip openers, to get your body ready for action. And remember: It's not just about warming up before activity—training consistently in the leadup to a new activity is equally crucial to avoid overloading your body.
It's all about muscle balance
Muscle imbalances are a sneaky culprit behind many injuries, especially for women who tend to have uneven strength and flexibility. This imbalance can lead to overuse of certain muscles, putting unnecessary stress on joints and tendons. Tanaka recommends being mindful of how you stretch and train, ensuring equal attention to both sides of your body.
For instance, when stretching, aim for the same level of stretch on both sides to ensure an even distribution of effort. Similarly, strengthening both the core and hamstrings is vital for women, as weaker muscles in these areas increase the risk of knee injuries like ACL tears. By correcting muscle imbalances, you can reduce your risk of ACL injuries by up to 75%—an incredible payoff for a bit of mindful effort.
Slow & steady wins the race
Too much too soon is one of the fastest ways to land yourself on the injury list. Tanaka recommends a steady, incremental approach when increasing the intensity, load, or volume of your workouts. Stick to no more than a 20% increase per week to give your muscles, joints, and tendons time to adapt.
Starting light and progressing slowly isn't just about avoiding soreness; it's about protecting your body from the extra pressure that sudden jumps in intensity can place on your tendons and joints. Next time you're ready to level up, take it slow and give your body the time it needs to get stronger safely.
Mind your movement
How you move can make all the difference. Women's unique biomechanics, from hip structure to core strength, can increase the risk of knee injuries, especially during activities like cutting, pivoting, or landing. Tanaka suggests analyzing your movement patterns with a trainer or coach to spot imbalances. Fine-tuning your mechanics with targeted exercises can make every move safer and more effective.
The takeaway
Preventing injuries doesn't have to be complicated. With a little extra attention to preparation, balance, and progression, you can keep doing the activities you love without fear of setbacks. Tanaka's advice is simple: Train smarter, not harder, and your future self will thank you. Now, get out there and crush it!