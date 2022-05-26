Hate Plain Crunches? Try These Variations On The Classic Abs-Targeting Exercise

Core moves are perhaps some of the most popular exercises to integrate into really any workout routine. However, one that seems to have pretty mixed reviews is the infamous crunch.

Of course if you’re doing crunches incorrectly, they can strain your neck and put undue tension on your body—but with proper execution, this can actually be a great move to add to your workouts for a little extra burn.

Looking to build an abs routine and add crunches into the mix? Fitness instructor Mindy Lai shows us how to do the movement correctly to strengthen your body and feel great while working your core.