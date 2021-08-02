Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: BB Arrington.

If I say "core workout" what's the first thing that comes to your mind? A lot of movements aimed specifically at those visible abdominal muscles? Well, today I’m going to lead you through a core workout that involves your entire core—not just your abs.

In order to do this, I've put together a four-move routine that explores all the different ways we use our core: Flexion, anti-flexion, rotation, and anti-rotation.

Flexion is when you bring the pelvis to the ribs, or the ribs to the pelvis. For example, in this workout, we're going to go pelvis to ribs with a seated reverse crunch. With anti-flexion, on the other hand, we don’t want the hips to move towards the ribs, or vice versa. In this workout, a solid plank achieves that goal.

As for rotation and anti-rotation, the first involves twisting your torso to work your core, whereas the latter requires you to engage your muscles to prevent rotation in your core.

Ready to put these principles into practice? Try the quick workout below! I recommend moving through the sequence two or three times total, and adding it to your routine a couple times weekly. That said, even once a week is totally enough to get every part of your core burning!

Your 4-week challenge: Over the last four weeks, I've shared a different strength-training workout that focuses on a specific exercise principle—to help you strengthen your minds and body all at once. I challenge you to make it a goal to incorporate these routines two to three times per week.