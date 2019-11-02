There's no getting around it: Training your core can be a pain in the ass. It doesn't have to be—some people love it and center their workout around it—but more often than not it is, which is rather unfortunate. Our core, which consists of our diaphragm, deep abdominal muscles, and pelvic floor, is perhaps the most important part of our bodies when it comes to movement. Simply put, it controls everything we do.

So if you're someone who begrudgingly tacks core work onto the end of your workout, or you only do it when you "feel like it," this quick circuit might be your soul mate. You'll spend less time doing this circuit than you would standing in line for the bathroom. (The women's bathroom. Not the men's. Don't even get me started.)

But first—for those who need more of a reason to work on their core—a brief overview.