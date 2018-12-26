In a time where many of us continually stoop over devices, sit in chairs that most likely don’t support the spine, and experience a variety of stresses from work to family to, dare I say, politics, it's no surprise that back pain, specifically the lower back, is both a common and unfortunate issue. Whether it is a result of taking a trip or fall, lifting something too heavy, or general life stressors, back pain is no joke.

We also may not realize that discomfort in the spine can affect the hips, knees, ankles, and feet, not to mention the neck and shoulders. The spine plays such a significant role in the body as it not only holds us upright, but it houses and protects our vital organs. It's important to have both a strong and supple spine; as the saying goes, “strong back, soft front, wild heart.” We need the back muscles to support our entire physical structure, and through that stability, we are able to experience more space.

It can feel overwhelming to consider the repercussions of being uneven or uncomfortable in the back, and so the first thing we must learn is simply to pay attention. When we are aware of our muscles and bones—even our organs—we may begin to notice how intricately connected our body is, and the interconnectedness of the mind will inevitably follow.

Alongside the act of being more alert, we suggest a simple yoga flow with these three asana postures to strengthen the spine and hopefully provide much-needed relief for lower back pain.