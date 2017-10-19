Feeling Anxious? This Diaphragmatic Breath Routine Will Chill You Out In Less Than 5 Minutes

1. Lie down. Keep breathing through your nose, and then deepen it through your lower belly. Your belly should feel like a balloon on the inhale and soften down on the exhale. Do this for 5 or 10 breaths.

2. Place your hand on the navel or slightly beneath it. Put a very slight amount of pressure down between the navel and the low belly to encourage the breath into that space. To be clear, this is not the breath going down into the organs but creates an engagement of the thoracic diaphragm down and out.

Breathe up and into the pressure of the hand through the power of your low belly. This low, deep breathing begins to engage the diaphragm.

3. Keeping that hand where it is, slide the other hand to the base of the ribs at the side of the body. Keep the breath low and deepen it so much that it goes wide into your own hand. It's a deep and wide breath. You might start to feel a little bit of a tingle as you start to activate the diaphragm.

4. Keep the breath deep and continue to push your hands out wide with the breath. This is the diaphragm starting to unhook itself from stress from the psoas major.

5. Bring the hand that's on your lower ribs up to directly below the collarbone. Keeping the deep belly breath, continuing to breathe wide into the lower ribs, start to bring it high into your upper hand. Continue breathing like this: The breath goes deep, wide, then high. On the exhale, allow it to simply and effortlessly fall out of you.

6. Turn the three-part breath into one oceanic wave of breath, seamlessly going deep, wide, and high. Continue like this for 10 breaths.

"When you're breathing well, the ocean of the belly and the tide of the breath is a beautiful rhythmic fullness on the inhale and emptiness on the exhale almost purely in the belly," Bogard said.

