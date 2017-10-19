mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Wellness Trends

Feeling Anxious? This Diaphragmatic Breath Routine Will Chill You Out In Less Than 5 Minutes

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.

Photo by Ally Bogard

When it comes to yoga, Ally Bogard is a teacher's teacher. She's deeply embedded in the yoga community in New York with roots in Canada, her original home. Her poetic way of speaking, challenging sequences, and spot-on intuition draw large, loyal crowds to her weekly classes at SKY TING and Yoga Shanti in New York City and trainings abroad. Since founding gaiatri, a yoga teacher training program based in Canada, she's made a name for herself within the wellness community as a silent but powerful source of wisdom specifically in the practice of cultivating attention through asana, meditation, yoga Nidra, and breathwork.

One of the most common things she sees and works on with her private clientele and in public classes is anxiety. "We know that someone is going to be in an activated, stressful nervous system and have low-grade anxiety if the belly comes in on an inhale," Bogard said. This is called a reverse breathing pattern and is, perhaps not surprisingly, quite common in today's always-on, digital, social media world.

"The practice of meditation and breathwork engages the subtle body, the intuitive body, the all-knowing body—that part of the body that knows and sees and hears the unseen and the unstruck," Bogard said. These are the things that, by keeping ourselves busy, we tend to push down. These are the things that grip on our organs, digestion, and musculature when we don't allow them to release. The diaphragm orchestrates a lot of this tension and release, Bogard said. In order to facilitate a diaphragmatic release, try this breathwork routine Borgard teaches often at workshops and trainings.

Activated breath pattern: diaphragmatic breathing.

1. Lie down. Keep breathing through your nose, and then deepen it through your lower belly. Your belly should feel like a balloon on the inhale and soften down on the exhale. Do this for 5 or 10 breaths.

2. Place your hand on the navel or slightly beneath it. Put a very slight amount of pressure down between the navel and the low belly to encourage the breath into that space. To be clear, this is not the breath going down into the organs but creates an engagement of the thoracic diaphragm down and out.

Breathe up and into the pressure of the hand through the power of your low belly. This low, deep breathing begins to engage the diaphragm.

3. Keeping that hand where it is, slide the other hand to the base of the ribs at the side of the body. Keep the breath low and deepen it so much that it goes wide into your own hand. It's a deep and wide breath. You might start to feel a little bit of a tingle as you start to activate the diaphragm.

4. Keep the breath deep and continue to push your hands out wide with the breath. This is the diaphragm starting to unhook itself from stress from the psoas major.

5. Bring the hand that's on your lower ribs up to directly below the collarbone. Keeping the deep belly breath, continuing to breathe wide into the lower ribs, start to bring it high into your upper hand. Continue breathing like this: The breath goes deep, wide, then high. On the exhale, allow it to simply and effortlessly fall out of you.

6. Turn the three-part breath into one oceanic wave of breath, seamlessly going deep, wide, and high. Continue like this for 10 breaths.

"When you're breathing well, the ocean of the belly and the tide of the breath is a beautiful rhythmic fullness on the inhale and emptiness on the exhale almost purely in the belly," Bogard said.

For more on the healing power of breath, check out this exhale-focused, diaphragm-strengthening exercise.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$249.99

The Essential Guide To Meditation

With Charlie Knoles
The Essential Guide To Meditation
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-five-minute-diaphragmatic-breath-routine-will-release-your-anxiety

Your article and new folder have been saved!