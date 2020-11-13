Sit-Ups vs. Crunches: A Fitness Trainer Settles The Core Debate

The answer depends on what you're looking for. Do you want to kick up abs day and challenge yourself with the muscle-isolating work of crunches? Or would you prefer sit-ups, which can also work your hips, back, and chest?

On top of that, it's important to note your level of fitness and any injuries you might have. Crunches are probably "easier" form-wise, so that's something to consider if your back or neck is an issue.

Williams himself notes he likes to switch it up. At the end of the day, you can certainly try both to get a feel for which is better to you. Whichever you choose to incorporate in your next core workout, crunches and sit-ups are both welcome additions with plenty of benefits.