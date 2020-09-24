From better posture to better digestion, having a strong core can improve many areas of your overall health. But if you're getting tired of the same old crunches and planks in your abs routine, consider adding a unique boat pose variation to your workout.

Boat pose alone is a great move for your core, and this version adds a side crunch component, to fire up your lower abs and obliques, too.

Here's how to do it correctly and effectively, demonstrated by mbg staffer and certified yoga instructor, Amanda Quadrini.