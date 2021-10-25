Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Jessica Aronoff.

I don't know about you, but I love squeezing in an extra dose of abdominal work where I can. Working the abs contributes to overall core strength—which is crucial for just about any type of movement you do in fitness, and life in general. I also love having an efficient workout in my back pocket, that's simple to squeeze in, even on the busiest days. That's why I created this quick 5-minute abs workout that you can do just about anywhere. All you need is a bit of space and mat.

In this routine, we're going to maintain the same starting position (lying on your back, with hands behind your head), then move from one exercise to the next with little rest—to really fire up your abdominals in a short amount of time. The routine consists of four exercises, with a nice balance of upper and lower abs activation.

This is a wonderful workout for a quick sweat break, or to throw on the end of a cardio routine. However you decide to incorporate it into your fitness regimen, get ready for some super spicy abs work.

Your 4-week challenge: This month, I'm sharing four different movement routines you can do from home. Some will be more cardio-focused, and others will emphasize more strength and sculpting. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can, but aim for at least two to three times a week.