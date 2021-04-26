In the same way your "core" isn't just one body part (reminder: it includes abdominals, back, glutes, and even pelvic floor muscles), your "abs" aren't just one muscle, either. In fact, your abdominals consist of four different muscles: the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, along with the internal and external obliques.

Each of these muscles plays a role in your overall core strength, but your lower abs (the lower part of the rectus abdominis) is often one of the harder areas to work. To help, we've rounded up some exercises from our favorite trainers that not only challenge the core, but also your lower abs, in particular. So pull that belly button towards your spine, and get moving!