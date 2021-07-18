mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
5 Cardio Workouts That Are Gentle On Your Knees (Because Running Can Be Painful)

5 Cardio Workouts That Are Gentle On Your Knees (Because Running Can Be Painful)

Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor By Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Does Running Hurt Your Knees? Try These 5 Types Of Cardio Exercise Instead

Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy

July 18, 2021 — 11:03 AM

As a single-attempt half-marathon runner (never again), I admire anyone who actually prefers the intensity and endurance of the sport. So when my near-60-year-old dad suddenly picked up a daily running habit, I was impressed, to say the least. That is, until his new exercise routine caused his former leg injury to flare back up—most notably in the knee.

He's not alone–knee pain is an incredibly common issue, especially considering the weight those joints bear all day long. Whether you're recovering from a serious injury (looking at you, Dad!), living with arthritis, or your knees simply suffer stress from overuse, deciding how to exercise can be tricky.

While building strength and maintaining flexibility can provide support for your joints, engaging in any workout that causes pain in the knees (such as running), will just keep them inflamed, says ACE-certified trainer Stephanie Thomas, CPT. That doesn't mean you have to give up cardio forever, though—just opt for one of these five types of exercise, which trainers say are just as effective, but gentler on the joints:

1. Power walking 

“Walking is one of my favorite exercises because it helps improve your aerobic fitness and elevates your heart rate,” Thomas tells mbg. “It is very similar to running but it’s less impact on our joints.” Plus, unlike more structured workouts, walking doesn’t require a ton of preparation or equipment—simply lace up your sneakers and you’re good to go! 

Advertisement

2. Elliptical 

Elliptical machines provide similar cardiovascular benefits as running, but they’re less weight bearing, says NASM-certified trainer Jason Williams, CPT. Since your feet remain on the pedals the whole time (i.e. no lifting and pounding against a hard surface), there’s less chance of injury to the knees. You can also increase the resistance on an elliptical, Williams adds, which can elevate heart rate, calorie burning, and muscle toning. 

3. Jumping rope 

Jumping rope may not be the gentlest cardio exercise, but when compared to running “one could argue that jumping rope is better for your joints because it takes them through a smaller range of motion," fitness trainer BB Arrington, NASM-CPT previously told mbg. It also provides the same lung, heart, and calorie-burning benefits of running in a shorter amount of time. 

Advertisement

4. Swimming 

If you have access to a pool, swimming laps is a highly effective and gentle cardio workout. It puts the “least amount of stress on the joints, gets the heart rate up, and applies a little bit of resistance,” Williams says. Because of its moderate intensity and low impact, it’s also been considered one of the best exercises for managing heart disease. Grab your sporty swimsuits and dive right in! 

5. Rowing 

Using a rowing machine is another type of cardio exercise that’s less weight bearing than running, Williams says. Plus, it activates the arms and back muscles for a full-body workout, he adds. Keep in mind: Rowing does require you to bend your knees, just with less impact and pounding (similar to the elliptical). Depending on the severity of your knee pain, take this workout in stride. 

Advertisement

How to stretch for bad knees.

Even when doing lower impact exercises, stretching is an important part of any fitness routine and can help support strength and mobility in the joints.  

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Advice from the world’s top doctors and experts, at your fingertips.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

“After completing a five minute warm-up (which can be as simple as taking a walk), I highly recommend spending at least five minutes each day doing basic stretches that target the quads, calves, and hamstrings,” Thomas suggests. “These stretches can help improve flexibility in the knee joint!” If you want more of a flow, these seven yoga poses are safe for people with bad knees. And don’t sleep on the importance of a cool-down

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She...

More On This Topic

Routines

The Staple Strength Exercise That'll Fire Up Your Glutes & Core

Sarah Regan
The Staple Strength Exercise That'll Fire Up Your Glutes & Core
Routines

This Quick Workout Uses A Trainer's Genius Trick To Build Next-Level Strength

BB Arrington, CPT
This Quick Workout Uses A Trainer's Genius Trick To Build Next-Level Strength
Integrative Health

The Best Drinks To Sip Before Bed For Stellar Sleep (Nope, Not Water)

Sarah Regan
The Best Drinks To Sip Before Bed For Stellar Sleep (Nope, Not Water)
Healthy Weight

I'm A Functional MD & These Are The Best Ways To Lose Water Weight

Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
I'm A Functional MD & These Are The Best Ways To Lose Water Weight
Recipes

These 8 Summer Recipes All Feature A Cooling, Hydrating Ingredient

Eliza Sullivan
These 8 Summer Recipes All Feature A Cooling, Hydrating Ingredient
Personal Growth

The Great Resignation: 4 Ways To Combat Burnout In The Workplace Right Now

Tia Graham
The Great Resignation: 4 Ways To Combat Burnout In The Workplace Right Now
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This One Oft-Overlooked Area Can Experience Sneaky Sun Damage

Jamie Schneider
This One Oft-Overlooked Area Can Experience Sneaky Sun Damage
Beauty

7 Public Figures On The Hair Care Choices That Make Them Feel Powerfu

Navaz Batliwalla
7 Public Figures On The Hair Care Choices That Make Them Feel Powerfu
Integrative Health

Sweet Dreams Ahead: The 18 Best Sleep Supplements Of 2021*

Emma Loewe
Sweet Dreams Ahead: The 18 Best Sleep Supplements Of 2021*
Personal Growth

Are You Ready To Live Alone? What To Consider + How To Thrive

Acamea Deadwiler, M.S.
Are You Ready To Live Alone? What To Consider + How To Thrive
Spirituality

Astrologers Say The Planet Of Beauty & Romance Will Shake Things Up This Week

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Say The Planet Of Beauty & Romance Will Shake Things Up This Week
Beauty

Time To Unwind: The 11 Best Natural & Organic Massage Oils We've Ever Tried

Alexandra Engler
Time To Unwind: The 11 Best Natural & Organic Massage Oils We've Ever Tried
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/cardio-workouts-for-bad-knees

Your article and new folder have been saved!