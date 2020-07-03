The 8 Best Sporty Swimsuits, Perfect For Laps, Surfing & More

8 Sporty & Athletic Swimsuits Perfect For Any Water Activity
Whether you're upgrading your summer wardrobe or simply in the market for new swimwear, it's always a treat to get a new one-piece or bikini. Now, many of your favorite athleisure brands have started offering sporty swimsuits that are both functional and stylish. Stock up on one of these sleek suits whether you're planning an active swim or just lounging by the pool.
Nike HydraStrong Performance Swimsuit
A classic sporty swimsuit, this Nike one-piece is designed to help you glide through the water with ease and comfort. The streamlined suit comes in four different colors, but this ocean blue hue is sure to stand out.
HydraStrong Performance Swimwear, nike.com
Lululemon Swell Seeker Paddle Suit
Designed specifically for riding the waves, this suit features perforation for water flow and a zipper pull that makes changing at the beach a breeze. The fabric is UV protective and can be worn on its own or over another suit.
Swell Seeker Paddle Suit, lululemon.com
Athleta Freestyle Colorblock High Neck Bikini Top
If you're a fan of two-piece suits, this gorgeous colorblock top is a great pick. The high neck is great for any activity—whether you're swimming laps, training for a triathlon, or cranking through another water workout. Plus, it's constructed with high-performance recycled nylon and offers sun protection. Grab the matching bottoms for a complete set.
Freestyle Colorblock High-Neck Bikini Top, athleta.com
Aerie Pique Animal Print Wide-Strap Scoop Bikini Top
Go a little wild with this cute animal-print top from Aerie. The thick straps offer extra support, while the scoop neck still provides solid coverage. You can also check out a matching pair of bottoms for a full set.
Pique Animal Print Wide-Strap Scoop Bikini Top, aerie.com
prAna Neolani One Piece
Speaking of fun geometric prints...this vibrant one-piece is a great summertime staple. It offers enough coverage to support your workouts, along with sustainable material you can feel good about wearing.
Neolani One-Piece, prana.com
Terez Blueberry Tie-Dye Sporty Bikini Top
Tie-dye is back in a big way right now—and that goes for swimsuits, too. This sporty bikini top is perfect for water sports or simply hanging by the pool. You can also get bottoms or a rash guard with a matching pattern.
Blueberry Tie-Dye Sporty Bikini Top, terez.com
Adidas SH3.RO V Swimsuit
Swim laps in style with this lovely, sporty swimsuit. It's made with a chlorine-resistant fabric that's also eco-friendly—which means is it designed to not only last but also reduce emissions.
SH3.RO V Swimsuit, adidas.com
