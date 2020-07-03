mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Outdoors

8 Sporty & Athletic Swimsuits Perfect For Any Water Activity

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
The 8 Best Sporty Swimsuits, Perfect For Laps, Surfing & More

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 3, 2020 — 16:10 PM

Whether you're upgrading your summer wardrobe or simply in the market for new swimwear, it's always a treat to get a new one-piece or bikini. Now, many of your favorite athleisure brands have started offering sporty swimsuits that are both functional and stylish. Stock up on one of these sleek suits whether you're planning an active swim or just lounging by the pool.

Nike HydraStrong Performance Swimsuit

A classic sporty swimsuit, this Nike one-piece is designed to help you glide through the water with ease and comfort. The streamlined suit comes in four different colors, but this ocean blue hue is sure to stand out.

HydraStrong Performance Swimwear, nike.com

Nike HydraStrong Performance Swimsuit

Lululemon Swell Seeker Paddle Suit

Designed specifically for riding the waves, this suit features perforation for water flow and a zipper pull that makes changing at the beach a breeze. The fabric is UV protective and can be worn on its own or over another suit.

Swell Seeker Paddle Suit, lululemon.com

Lululemon Swell Seeker Paddle Suit

Athleta Freestyle Colorblock High Neck Bikini Top

If you're a fan of two-piece suits, this gorgeous colorblock top is a great pick. The high neck is great for any activity—whether you're swimming laps, training for a triathlon, or cranking through another water workout. Plus, it's constructed with high-performance recycled nylon and offers sun protection. Grab the matching bottoms for a complete set.

Freestyle Colorblock High-Neck Bikini Top, athleta.com

Athleta Freestyle Colorblock High Neck Bikini Top

Aerie Pique Animal Print Wide-Strap Scoop Bikini Top

Go a little wild with this cute animal-print top from Aerie. The thick straps offer extra support, while the scoop neck still provides solid coverage. You can also check out a matching pair of bottoms for a full set.

Pique Animal Print Wide-Strap Scoop Bikini Top, aerie.com

Aerie Pique Animal Print Wide-Strap Scoop Bikini Top

CALIA by Carrie Underwood High-Rise Swim Bottoms

These high-waisted swim bottoms feature powermesh in the waistband for a comfortable fit and ample coverage. Plus the geometric print is a unique design, and easy to mix and match with various tops.

High-Rise Swim Bottoms, calia.com

CALIA by Carrie Underwood High-Rise Swim Bottoms

prAna Neolani One Piece

Speaking of fun geometric prints...this vibrant one-piece is a great summertime staple. It offers enough coverage to support your workouts, along with sustainable material you can feel good about wearing.

Neolani One-Piece, prana.com

prAna Neolani One Piece

Terez Blueberry Tie-Dye Sporty Bikini Top

Tie-dye is back in a big way right now—and that goes for swimsuits, too. This sporty bikini top is perfect for water sports or simply hanging by the pool. You can also get bottoms or a rash guard with a matching pattern.

Blueberry Tie-Dye Sporty Bikini Top, terez.com

Terez Blueberry Tie-Dye Sporty Bikini Top

Adidas SH3.RO V Swimsuit

Swim laps in style with this lovely, sporty swimsuit. It's made with a chlorine-resistant fabric that's also eco-friendly—which means is it designed to not only last but also reduce emissions.

SH3.RO V Swimsuit, adidas.com

Adidas SH3.RO V Swimsuit

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Advertisement
Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified personal...

More On This Topic

Recovery

Stretching Your Legs This Many Times A Week May Improve Heart Health

Abby Moore
Stretching Your Legs This Many Times A Week May Improve Heart Health
Motivation

Should You Exercise On An Empty Stomach? Here's What The Experts Say

Abby Moore
Should You Exercise On An Empty Stomach? Here's What The Experts Say
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Personal Growth

Is Racism Linked To Narcissism? Here's What The Research Tells Us

Abby Moore
Is Racism Linked To Narcissism? Here's What The Research Tells Us
Women's Health

Giving Yourself A Breast Massage Has Targeted Health Benefits

Andrea Jordan
Giving Yourself A Breast Massage Has Targeted Health Benefits
Beauty

The Low-Lift Fourth Of July Beauty Look That's Mask-Friendly

Alexandra Engler
The Low-Lift Fourth Of July Beauty Look That's Mask-Friendly
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

5 Tips To "Sweat-Proof" Your Makeup, For Just The Right Amount Of Glow

Jamie Schneider
5 Tips To "Sweat-Proof" Your Makeup, For Just The Right Amount Of Glow
Home

How To Bring Summertime To Your Front Door With A DIY Wreath

Rosalind Cummings-Yeates
How To Bring Summertime To Your Front Door With A DIY Wreath
Beauty

If You Like Tarot & Palm Reading, You're Going To Love Lip Print Reading

Alexandra Engler
If You Like Tarot & Palm Reading, You're Going To Love Lip Print Reading
Functional Food

I'm An Integrative RD & This Is The Supplement I Recommend To Celeb Clients

Danielle Shine
I'm An Integrative RD & This Is The Supplement I Recommend To Celeb Clients
Recipes

This Nutritionist's Easy Recipe Gives Fudge Pops A Healthy Makeover

Lauren Koffler, M.S., R.D., CDN
This Nutritionist's Easy Recipe Gives Fudge Pops A Healthy Makeover
Beauty

Eating This Summer Fruit Can Help With Itchy Skin Allergies, Study Finds

Jamie Schneider
Eating This Summer Fruit Can Help With Itchy Skin Allergies, Study Finds
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/sporty-swimsuits

Your article and new folder have been saved!