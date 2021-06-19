As an aerobic activity, running supports both lung and heart health. "Running will build cardiovascular endurance, as well, but you need either a treadmill or space outside,” NASM-certified personal trainer Jaclyn Sklaver, M.S., CNS, CDN, LDN, tells mbg. With proper form, running can also build lower-body muscle.

Studies have also linked running with longevity, stating that “runners have a 25% to 40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately three years longer than non-runners.”

Along with physical benefits, running can also promote mental well-being—regardless of your speed. “If you can take it outside, it can be meditative and connect you with nature,” says fitness trainer BB Arrington, NASM-CPT.