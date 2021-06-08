mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Mental Health
A Neuroscientist On The Best Types Of Exercises For ADHD, Depression & Anxiety

A Neuroscientist On The Best Types Of Exercises For ADHD, Depression & Anxiety

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
woman doing sprint exercise

Image by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 8, 2021 — 13:33 PM

It's no secret that fitness is an important factor for sustaining good mental health and overall well-being. But depending on what you're dealing with—whether that be depression, anxiety, or even ADHD—different types of exercise may better suit your needs.

"Overall, we like everybody to get sustained aerobic activity," neuroscientist and author of Biohack Your Brain, Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D., explained in a recent episode of the mindbodygeen podcast, noting that it's been shown "to grow new new neurons in the hippocampus, which is the area of the brain critical for learning and memory."

Nevertheless, she adds, she has specific recommendations for fitness, depending on what you're dealing with.

For ADHD:

If you have ADHD, which can cause all sorts of problems related to focus and sustained attention, Willeumier says the best option for you is likely HIIT training.

"High intensity interval training helps to boost dopamine in the brain," she notes, which gives you that increase of dopamine in the prefrontal cortex. (According to research, people with ADHD may have a higher concentration of dopamine transporters in the brain, which means they can remove dopamine from brain cells rather quickly.) Even boxing, Willeumier adds, can have a similar effect, making those two options a good bet.

Advertisement

For depression:

When it comes to depression, Willeumier advises people to do more sustained aerobic activity, specifically for 30 to 45 minutes. "That really helps to boost serotonin, which is calming to the brain," she explains. Aerobic exercise means things like running, swimming, biking, the elliptical, or even brisk walking.

For anxiety:

As far as anxiety goes, you'll want to look for activities that are more calming and contemplative, Willeumier suggests. Yoga can certainly fit the bill—but even walking in nature, she adds, can help. And while meditation isn't necessarily "exercise," it's certainly a practice that may help. You can even make your walk in nature meditative, to get two birds with one stone. Plus, outside you're also getting the added benefit of more vitamin D, which certainly never hurts.

The takeaway.

It's important to stay active no matter what, but particularly if you're dealing with a mental health condition. Of course, more research is necessary before we can, say, prescribe these workouts as treatment for certain mental health conditions—but it's interesting to hear the science behind how each practice can affect the brain in different ways.

Finding the type of exercise that works best for you, and helps you manage any mental health symptoms, can go a long way in increasing your overall mental and physical health.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I’m A Neuro-Ophthalmologist: Here Are 5 Ways To Support Your Eye & Brain Health

Rudrani Banik, M.D.
I’m A Neuro-Ophthalmologist: Here Are 5 Ways To Support Your Eye & Brain Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Biochemist & This Is Exactly How Much Salt You Should *Really* Be Eating

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Biochemist & This Is Exactly How Much Salt You Should *Really* Be Eating
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Beauty

Did Your Skin Care Products Stop Working? This Could Be Why

Jamie Schneider
Did Your Skin Care Products Stop Working? This Could Be Why
Beauty

5 Surprising Tips For A Glowy 3-Minute Face, From A Makeup Artist

Alexandra Engler
5 Surprising Tips For A Glowy 3-Minute Face, From A Makeup Artist
Routines

This 15-Minute Boxing Workout Will Strengthen Your Arms, Legs, *And* Core

Mindy Lai
This 15-Minute Boxing Workout Will Strengthen Your Arms, Legs, *And* Core
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The One Thing Astrologers Want You To Do Before This Week's New Moon & Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The One Thing Astrologers Want You To Do Before This Week's New Moon & Eclipse
Beauty

The Effortless Makeup Artist Tips To Get Dewy Skin, For Every Skin Type

Alexandra Engler
The Effortless Makeup Artist Tips To Get Dewy Skin, For Every Skin Type
Recipes

Step Aside, Avo Toast: This Protein- & Fiber-Rich Take Is Way Better

Samah Dada
Step Aside, Avo Toast: This Protein- & Fiber-Rich Take Is Way Better
Love

Is This Lifetime The One For You & Your Twin Flame? Signs To Look For

Sarah Regan
Is This Lifetime The One For You & Your Twin Flame? Signs To Look For
Beauty

This Surprisingly Low-Lift Hack Will Make Your Summer Glow Look All-Natural

Jamie Schneider
This Surprisingly Low-Lift Hack Will Make Your Summer Glow Look All-Natural
Women's Health

The Common Pelvic Floor Issue Whitney Port Dealt With After Giving Birth

Abby Moore
The Common Pelvic Floor Issue Whitney Port Dealt With After Giving Birth
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/exercises-for-depression-anxiety-and-adhd-from-neuroscientist

Your article and new folder have been saved!