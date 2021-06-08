It's no secret that fitness is an important factor for sustaining good mental health and overall well-being. But depending on what you're dealing with—whether that be depression, anxiety, or even ADHD—different types of exercise may better suit your needs.

"Overall, we like everybody to get sustained aerobic activity," neuroscientist and author of Biohack Your Brain, Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D., explained in a recent episode of the mindbodygeen podcast, noting that it's been shown "to grow new new neurons in the hippocampus, which is the area of the brain critical for learning and memory."

Nevertheless, she adds, she has specific recommendations for fitness, depending on what you're dealing with.