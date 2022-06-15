Here's Why Taking Care Of Your Feet Means Taking Care Of Your Health

The good news is, we can prevent these common foot woes with just a little extra care for our two feet—starting with the shoes we choose. We wear shoes every single day—so optimizing their fit and comfort is a simple gesture that goes the distance for our feet (literally), and Chacos Chillos check all of the boxes. Or, if you're heading out on an adventure…opt for the support of their Z Sandals. This classic Chaco style features the most support, plus their ChacoGrip rubber soles let you comfortably venture off the beaten path. Pair your shoes with regular exercises that stretch and strengthen your feet, and your feet will be happier than ever.