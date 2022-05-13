Want To Improve Your Posture? Hint: It Starts With Your Feet

Sitting up straight has been ingrained in our brains since we were children. But do we really understand the how and why of having good posture? While people may associate posture with the spine, it actually starts from the ground up. That's right: Our feet are the foundation for the kind of straight spine our parents would be proud of.

According to experts, flat feet and high or low arches can place stress on the foot, ankle, and subsequently the hips and lower back, making it hard to comfortably stand up straight. Other foot problems like heel spurs and shin splints can also contribute to poor posture. While the shape of your foot may be hereditary, taking care of your feet with proper footwear, like the Chillos Slides and foot exercises, can make a huge difference. That's why (to make slouching a thing of the past) we've compiled some of the best foot care secrets (and shoes), to help you stand a little taller.