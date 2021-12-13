I'm A Skin Care Expert & I Want You To Pay Attention To Your Posture

Now of course asymmetry on your body and face is normal—we all have it, it makes us beautiful, and nothing short of extensive plastic surgery will make us symmetrical even if we wanted to be—however, what she’s talking about here is asymmetry that’s caused from imbalances.

This is true especially as we age. “As we age our posture gets worse because we start losing muscle mass,” she says. This loss changes everything from how we stand to how we move—as we have to compensate for that muscle loss in other ways. This shows up in the face in a few ways. The first is just general alignment issues. But she also notes that she sees it in the jaw, too. “As we lose core muscles, our shoulders come up, and our jaw moves forward,” she says, noting this can account for puffiness and less definition.

The solution? Good old-fashion core workouts. Yes, having a strong core can affect how your face ages. “And that's why I think it's so important for us to do body and core exercise, even when we get older, because when you have a good posture, it affects your face,” she says. “That's why I love yoga so much because every day, when I exercise, I can feel my alignment, I can feel my fascia, and I have passionate conversation with my body.”

For more information on posture, facial symmetry—and a few face yoga exercises you can do right at your desk—check out our episode. And if you want to learn more about bodywork and the face, read all about it in our wellness trends.