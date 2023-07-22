“The average person walks anywhere between 1.5 to two miles per day,” says Austin-based podiatrist, Anne Sharkey, DPM. For healthcare workers, who spend most of their days on the move, that number can get much higher.

“With each step, the heel strikes the ground, and weight bearing forces are transmitted through the entire foot. This equates to a lot of stress through the joints in the feet.”

Research backs this, too. One recent review from 2023 found that nurses are at high risk of developing chronic foot pain1 due to the physical demand of the job.

Another 2023 review shows prolonged walking and standing puts nurses at a higher risk of foot and ankle disorders2 .

According to Sharkey, it’s critical to wear supportive shoes suited to your individual foot type. “Poor shoe gear can lead to a whole host of pain and problems,” she explains. If not addressed, this pain can start at the foot and move its way up to your knees, hips, and back.