Designed for a woman’s unique foot shape, muscle movement, and build with a narrower heel, roomier toe, and softer foot cushioning, Ryka’s No Limit Training Shoe is one of the best shoes for gym workouts.

Whether you’re in sport mode and need agility or want to be quick on your feet during cross-training workouts, the brand’s RE-ZORB® LITE technology delivers lightweight shock absorption and impact protection while the Pivot Point design on the rubber sole makes for smooth, easy turns.

This shoe also has loads of arch support, which Brenner says is top priority—and it has the APMA seal of approval.