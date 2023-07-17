Thinking about joining in on the fastest growing sport in America? The best pickleball shoes provide stability, traction, support, and comfort to elevate your game and keep you comfortable on the court.

While some exercise routines are difficult to stick with, pickleball is far from mundane—and it has proven physical and mental benefits1 . It's been linked to improved heart health, brain health, and even reduced symptoms of depression2 .

What's more, recent research shows that grip strength is an important indicator of health and a predictor of longevity3 and reduced risk of mental illness.

With all these benefits, it's no wonder people are obsessed with pickleball. But before you hit the courts, make sure you're lacing up with the right shoes and armed with one of the best paddles.