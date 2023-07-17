The 8 Best Pickleball Shoes Of 2023 + How Pickleball Can Improve Your Health
Thinking about joining in on the fastest growing sport in America? The best pickleball shoes provide stability, traction, support, and comfort to elevate your game and keep you comfortable on the court.
While some exercise routines are difficult to stick with, pickleball is far from mundane—and it has proven physical and mental benefits1. It's been linked to improved heart health, brain health, and even reduced symptoms of depression2.
What's more, recent research shows that grip strength is an important indicator of health and a predictor of longevity3 and reduced risk of mental illness.
With all these benefits, it's no wonder people are obsessed with pickleball. But before you hit the courts, make sure you're lacing up with the right shoes and armed with one of the best paddles.
- Best for women: FILA Volley Zone Pickleball Shoes
- Best for men: Skecher's Viper Court Pickleball Shoe
- Best for wide feet: New Balance Fresh Foam v Lav V2
- Best for narrow feet: Nike Zoom Vapor 11
- Best budget: Asics Gel Renma
- Best support: Wilson Rush Pro Ace Pickler
- Best eco-friendlly: Adidas Solematch Control
- Best for indoor pickleball: Babolat Jet Match 3
What is pickleball?
Think of pickleball as the love child of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. It's typically played on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net.
The objective is to hit the ball over the net into the opponent's court in a way that it cannot be returned, similar to tennis.
Pickleball is played in singles or doubles format, and each game goes to 11 points (but you must win by two points). You can get the full rundown of official pickleball rules here.
Players use solid pickleball paddles made from wood or composite materials to hit a perforated plastic ball (similar to a Wiffle ball) over the net.
How much should you spend on pickleball shoes?
The amount you choose to spend on pickleball shoes depends on personal factors, such as your experience level, how often you play, shoe style preferences, and (of course) your budget.
Experts recommend investing in a quality pair of pickleball shoes with the necessary support, stability, comfort, and durability.
Pickleball shoes range in price from about $50 to $150 or more. Lower-priced options tend to offer basic features and materials, while higher-priced shoes typically feature more advanced technologies and materials for enhanced performance and durability.
Keep in mind, more expensive shoes don't necessarily guarantee a better playing experience—so it's important to find the right balance between quality and affordability (which is where our list comes in).
The benefits of pickleball
With a slew of proven physical and mental benefits1, pickleball is a great form of movement for people of all ages.
Researchers have also identified the sport as a way to elicit metabolic responses, improve cardiorespiratory fitness, and decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease.
On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, neurophysiologist and founder of Neuro Athletics Louisa Nicola said the sport has a few surprising brain-healthy benefits, too, because of the hand-eye coordination it requires.
Sarah Sponaugle, holistic chiropractor and pickleball enthusiast, previously told mindbodygreen, "There are several great health benefits of pickleball. You have the cardiovascular benefits from getting your heart rate up."
Additionally, any outdoor group activity can have a positive impact on your health. "You get outside and get some vitamin D when playing outside, and in addition to the great physical benefits you have wonderful social benefits from making and spending time with friends," Sponaugle added.
New to the sport? Just make sure you're playing mindfully to prevent common pickleball injuries.
What to look for in the best pickleball shoes
It's essential to find pickleball shoes that fit your feet and align with your specific needs. Investing in the best pair of pickleball shoes will enhance your comfort, performance, and enjoyment of the game.
Consider the following factors as you shop:
Durability
Specialty shoes are an investment, so you'll want to make sure the pickleball shoes can withstand the demands of the sport, including frequent lateral movements and quick direction changes. Look for durable materials and reinforced areas at the toe and outsole.
Support and stability
Adequate ankle and arch support is important for your physical safety in pickleball. Opt for designs that offer stability features like lateral support straps, midfoot shanks, or supportive overlays.
This will help minimize the risk of ankle injuries and improve your overall stability on the court. Proper cushioning is essential to reduce the impact on your joints and prevent fatigue.
Brand reputation
Well-established brands often have a track record of producing reliable sports shoes. These brands tend to invest in research and development to create innovative technologies and designs, which can contribute to a better playing experience.
That said, lesser-known brands sometimes offer quality options at a more affordable price point.
How we picked:
Reviews
We read hundreds of reviews on the best pickleball shoes to ensure our picks are crowd pleasers.
Durability
We looked for pickleball shoes made from high-quality materials that will withstand quick lateral movements and hold up over time.
Price
The best pickleball shoes range in price from $50 to $150. We made sure to select shoes that fit a wide range of price points so everyone can find their perfect match.
Quality
We did the research on the most reputable brands and paid extra attention to why they are worth the hype.
Our picks for the best pickleball shoes of 2023:
Best for women: FILA Volley Zone Pickleball Shoes
Pros:
- Wide toe box
- Vibrant colorways
- Breathable
Cons:
- Less ankle support than other pairs
Sizes Available:6-12
Colorways:7
Weight:11.8 oz
Featuring a sturdy rubber outsole and a circle pivot point that helps you change directions quickly, FILA’s Volley Zone Pickleball Shoes is a top-tier choice for women.
With a mesh upper that encourages airflow, these shoes are incredibly breathable and great for warmer weather. Plus, their colorful, stylish aesthetics bring energy to every outfit.
For extra cushion, the shoe’s midsole is padded with plush foam to absorb shock. A wide and tall toe box ensures that your toes won’t be cramped, making these an excellent choice for pickleball players with bunions, too.
Rave reviews say these shoes are eye-catching and feel incredibly lightweight on your feet. A few shoppers recommend going up one half size.
Best for men: Skecher's Viper Court Pickleball Shoe
Pros:
- Podiatrist-certified arch support
- Good traction
- Removable insole
Cons:
- Extra wide sizing only available on Amazon
Sizes Available:7-13
Colorways:4
Weight:11.7 oz
This shoe is the choice of professional pickleball players Catherine Parenteau and Tyson McGuffin, so you know it’s got to be good.
Men seeking a supportive pair of sneakers for both indoor and outdoor pickleball play may benefit from the Viper’s durable rubber soles, superior traction, and mesh accents.
It’s also a solid choice for other exercises like tennis and HIIT—and while we chose this as the best pickleball shoe for men, the women’s version is also a hot pick.
The shoe’s Arch Fit insole molds to your foot and has comfortable, podiatrist-approved arch support. For a more custom fit, you can remove the insole and replace it with your own orthotic inserts.
These pickleball shoes hold some of the most reviews out of all the shoes on our list. Customers say they are unbelievably comfortable, even for extended time on your feet.
Best for wide feet: New Balance Fresh Foam v Lav V2
Pros:
- Available in medium and wide sizes
- Extra heel cushioning
- High collar prevents ankle injuries
Cons:
- On the heavier side
- Some say the shoe’s high collar is uncomfortable
Sizes Available:5-12
Colorways:4
Weight:13 oz
This shoe is a great choice for pickleball players with wide feet. It’s got plenty of cushioning in the heel and a high collar to keep your ankle in place, so you can maintain stability on the court.
The downside is that some find the high ankle collar to be uncomfortable. Still, this could be easily solved with a pair of taller socks to prevent irritation.
Despite the high collar, the shoe boasts positive ratings from those with wide feet specifically. Customers say there’s plenty of padding and rave that the shoe is comfortable and stylish.
Best for narrow feet: Nike Zoom Vapor 11
Pros:
- Slim fit
- Stylish
- Great for indoor and outdoor play
Cons:
- Narrow toe box
- Runs large
Sizes Available:5-11
Colorways:6
Weight:Not listed
Most Nike tennis shoes are designed with a narrow toe box, so it’s no surprise that the brand’s best-selling pickleball and tennis shoe, the Zoom Vapor 11, is well suited for those with narrow feet.
Appropriate for indoors and outdoors, this sneaker has a sleek design we’d wager is amongst the most stylish on this list.
Of course, aesthetics aren’t everything. These sneakers are constructed with durable, breathable mesh that supports the foot and a springy outsole that allows for quick lateral movements.
A few reviewers recommend ordering a size down if you’re in between sizes.
Best budget: Asics Gel Renma
Pros:
- Comfortable gel cushioning
- Supportive
- Stylish
Cons:
- Some say they feel heavy
Sizes Available:5-12, half sizes available
Colorways:5
Weight:11 oz
If you’re looking for a pickleball shoe that doubles down on support and value, Asics’ Gel-Renma does just that. It’s a sturdy shoe that gives extra bounce to help you move around the court.
The Gel-Renma stands out for its flex-grooved soles and the brand’s proprietary TRUSTIC technology that’s designed to prevent knee and ankle injuries while providing moderate arch support.
These shoes also have ASIC's signature gel tech, which minimizes the strain you feel when you lunge for the ball or move quickly around the court.
Reviewers rave that these shoes are comfortable, supportive, and hold up well over time. A few mention they’re a bit heavier than other pickleball shoes, though.
Best support: Wilson Rush Pro Ace Pickler
Pros:
- Breathable
- Extra padded midsole
- High density rubber outsole
Cons:
- Only one colorway
- Design is too narrow for some
Sizes Available:6.5-11
Colorways:1
Weight:Not listed
Designed specifically for pickleball, Wilson’s Rush Pro Ace is a comfortable, roomy, well-made shoe that goes overboard on support in the best way.
The shoe’s design helps correct your gait, with an asymmetrical chassis to lock the feet in place for a secure and supportive fit. While made from lightweight, breathable materials, these shoes still promote stability and control.
Reviewers note that these shoes don’t slip on the court surface and they provide ample support, even during longer matches.
Best eco-friendly: Adidas Solematch Control
Pros:
- Made with recycled material
- Highly durable
- Great for outdoor play
Cons:
- Some people don’t like the high ankle collar
- Too slick for indoor courts
Sizes Available:5-11.5, half sizes available
Colorways:5
Weight:11 oz
The Adidas Solematch Control is a cult favorite among pickleball players—and it’s made in part with recycled materials.
These shoes offer bounce, cushioning, and support. The outsole is designed to prevent foot drag, which can happen during serving, volleying, and quick lateral movement. Ultimately, they keep you quick on your feet.
While technically a tennis shoe, reviewers say that this shoe is excellent for outdoor pickleball. Just note, they’re a bit slick for indoor courts.
Best for indoor: Babolat Jet Match 3
Pros:
- Wide toe box
- Removable insole
- Affordable
Cons:
- More colors available in men's than in women's
Sizes Available:6.5-14
Colorways:7
Weight:9.6 oz
These sneakers are not specifically designed for pickleball, but they’re a great pick for indoor and outdoor court sports. In fact, they’re the lightest shoe on this list by a few ounces.
With a special cushioning system and shock-absorbing form pad, these shoes are beneficial for stability and support in quick movements as well as for joint pain. Plus, they’re under $100.
Stellar reviews indicate that this brand is worth knowing. The best part? They get great reviews for durability and comfort. You may want to go up a size, though.
Comparing the best pickleball shoes
|Product
|Cost
|Sizes
|Colorways
|Weight
|FILA Volley Zone Pickleball Shoes
|$85
|6-12
|7
|11.8 oz
|Skecher’s Viper Court Pickleball Shoe
|$90
|7-13
|4
|11.7 oz
|New Balance Fresh Foam v Lav V2
|$108
|5-12
|5
|13 oz
|Nike Zoom Vapor 11
|$160
|5-11
|6
|13 oz
|Asics Gel Renma
|$85
|5-12
|5
|11 oz
|Wilson Rush Pro Ace Pickler
|$99
|6.5-11
|1
|Not listed
|Adidas Solematch Control
|$76
|5-11.5
|5
|11 oz
|Babolat Jet Match 3
|$75
|6.5-14
|7
|9.6 oz
FAQ
What kind of shoes should I wear for pickleball?
You can wear pickleball or tennis shoes for pickleball. The sport requires lots of lateral movement and lunging forward and back, so a traditional running or athletic shoe that is designed for straight-line movement won't have the support to stabilize your foot when moving in different directions.
Is pickleball a good workout?
Yes! Pickleball is an aerobic activity, and studies indicate it can help improve cardiovascular fitness.
Can I use a tennis racket for pickleball?
No, a tennis racquet is not suitable for pickleball as the ball doesn't have much bounce. Pickleball paddles are more similar to ping-pong paddles than tennis rackets.
The takeaway
Pickleball is a fun way to incorporate exercise into your routine—and it can have a seriously great impact on your physical and mental health! While you're landing on the best pair of pickleball shoes to take your performance on the court to new levels, don't forget to invest in a pickleball paddle, too.