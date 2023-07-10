What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

“We have lost this narrative about the importance of play,” mobility pioneer and certified precision nutrition coach Juliet Starret shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. “It's one of the reasons why I think pickleball is so important and awesome that it's become so popular.”

While we believe the best exercise is the one you’ll do, there’s something about heading to the gym by yourself that can feel austere or intimidating. “Anytime we can add in something that helps our bodies be durable and is playful is a gigantic win for humans,” Starrett adds. Pickleball ticks both boxes.

But as the sport gains traction, we can’t ignore the rising rate of injuries. A study1 in the Journal of Emergency Medicine estimates around 19,000 pickleball injuries per year, and 90% of them affect individuals 50 years or older—although, these injuries aren’t simply age-related.

According to the experts, it’s a little more nuanced than that.